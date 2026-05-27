Two arrested in Leipzig and 60 Crystal Palace fans ordered to leave area ahead of Conference League final

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LEIPZIG, Germany -- Two people have been arrested and 60 Crystal Palace fans labelled as "known troublemakers" have been ordered to leave the area after clashes in the city, German police confirmed.

A police spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that the 60 Palace fans involved in the incident were able to return to the city centre from 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning and were not told to leave the city of Leipzig as a whole.

Tens of thousands of supporters are in Leipzig for the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday night with videos of clashes between Palace and Rayo Vallecano supporter groups appearing on social media overnight.

The incident in question occurred on Tuesday evening in the city centre as Palace fans were met by around 300 Rayo Vallecano fans, "considered to be at high risk of hooliganism," Saxon police said.

There are plenty of Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano fans in Leipzig ahead of the Conference League final tonight. Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Videos on social media show furniture, bottles and other items being thrown, as large swathes of police were deployed.

"In Leipzig's city center last night, fans of Rayo Vallecano and Crystal Palace clashed verbally and physically. Police separated the two groups, checked the identities of over 300 people, and issued dispersal orders," German police said in a statement.

"Bottles, beer glasses, and pub furniture were thrown at each other. Physical altercations also occurred.

"Officers on the scene immediately intervened and separated the two groups of fans. Police officers were attacked by both sets of fans. This occurred primarily through the throwing of objects.

"A group of known troublemakers from Crystal Palace advanced to the area of the Penguin Ice Bar. The approximately 60 individuals provoked passing Spanish fans and were promptly surrounded by federal police.

"All were issued with orders to leave the area. Two people were arrested. The operation concluded this morning at approximately 3:15 a.m. Ultimately, over 320 fans were involved in police operations."

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In other parts of the city Palace and Vallecano's fans have been mixing largely without issue as both sides prepare to take part in their debut European finals.