Liverpool's Jérémy Jacquet: Fee 'adds pressure: am I worth that price or not?'

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New Liverpool centre-back Jérémy Jacquet believes he is good enough to succeed at Anfield despite the pressure of his £60 million ($81m) price tag.

The Rennes defender, who does not turn 21 until July, agreed a move in February with the club paying £55m up front with a further £5m in add-ons, which would make him the 10th most expensive French player in history.

Jacquet has made just 31 appearances for the Ligue 1 club but Liverpool view him as a long-term solution in the centre of defence and saw off competition from Chelsea to secure him at the end of the winter transfer window.

Jérémy Jacquet will join Liverpool this summer. Neal Simpson/Allstar/Getty Images

"I won't say it [his decision] was a quick one, because I took my time with this big step but I quickly saw myself at Liverpool," he told French newspaper Ouest-France.

"I'll be 21 in July. For me, there's the sporting project and the personal project. At my age, I prioritise the sporting side. I'm focused on football.

"My agent told me there were two choices: either go to a mid-table club or skip the step altogether. Initially, we were leaning towards a mid-table club.

"But then I told him: 'If the biggest clubs in Europe are interested, we're not going to turn them down. They're there for a reason.'

"I spoke with the management; the club's history weighed heavily on my decision but so did the project they offered me.

"Promising young players command quite high prices and of course, that adds pressure: am I worth that price or not?

"I think I have the minimum resources to go there. I'm going there to play as much as possible."

Jacquet, who expects to be fit for the start of pre-season after a serious shoulder injury ended his season the week after he agreed his move to Liverpool, said he chose Anfield over Stamford Bridge for two reasons.

One was the opportunity to play regularly and the other was to learn from club captain Virgil van Dijk.

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With the future of the long-serving Joe Gomez in doubt and last summer's centre-back signing Giovanni Leoni, 19, effectively starting from scratch after a season-ending knee injury on debut, Jacquet could force his way into first-team reckoning quickly.

"At Chelsea, I felt there were quite a lot of people [in his position]. Whereas at Liverpool, apart from the fact that Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his career, training with him is going to be huge," he added.

"He's going to teach me so much. There's also [fellow Frenchman] Ibou Konate, who can help me settle in. Training with guys like that, it doesn't get any better than that."