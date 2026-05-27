Tottenham hierarchy pledge to completely reset club and "recapture" its spirit

Open Extended Reactions

The hierarchy at Tottenham Hotspur have acknowledged that the past season -- in which the north London club narrowly avoided relegation -- was a disaster and have promised to rebuild their relationship with supporters.

The Lewis family -- who run the ENIC group, which is the majority owner of Spurs -- have said that they are "all in" to bring significant change to the club after consecutive 17th place finishes in the Premier League, while CEO Vinai Venkatesham has told BBC Sport that Spurs were in need of a "complete reset" when he joined last summer.

Spurs have undergone an enormous amount of change with regards to the figures in power over the last 12 months, with the most notable example being the departure of long-serving chairman Daniel Levy -- who had been in his position for almost 25 years -- last September.

Venkatesham was hired by the Lewis family last April and came with years of experience in football administration from his time at Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal.

The Spurs powerbrokers have pledged change at the club after a disastrous season that saw them avoid the catastrophe of relegation on the final day. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Spurs CEO acknowledges failings

In an interview with the BBC, Venkatesham said that he realised a few months after joining that the club was "in a significantly worse state in some places than I thought."

Venkatesham also said that he didn't think there was "a relentless obsession with football success" at Spurs. He said that on the "non-football side of the club, in particular around stadium operations and commercial, that the club was and is really strong.

"Our training centre is amazing, one of the best, if not the best in the world. But when you look around, it looks more like a five-star hotel than it does a performance environment. That will change over the summer," he said.

"I think there are many areas where the club hasn't got the right level of expertise."

Venkatesham also said that the club had taken a risk that didn't pay off in hiring Igor Tudor as interim coach following the sacking of Thomas Frank in February.

Tudor's tenure -- in which he oversaw just seven games and won none in the Premier League -- pushed the club deeper into the relegation battle mire and Tudor left by mutual consent after just 44 days in charge.

Venkatesham told BBC Sport that Spurs had first tried to bring in De Zerbi as their full-time head coach after Frank was fired but, at the time, the Italian had not wanted to take the job midway through the season.

De Zerbi left Marseille the same day that Spurs parted ways with Frank. Spurs then turned to Tudor.

"Obviously, we were very disappointed when it became clear that we wouldn't be appointing Roberto on a permanent basis [in February]," Venkatesham said.

"We were then, in the interim market, which is generally not the broadest. There were a number of reasons why Igor was selected: he had managed in very high-profile and high-pressure environments -- we didn't want somebody that was going to wilt under that pressure.

"He has a history of making an immediate impact. He has managed in big clubs. He has quite a different personality to Thomas and we felt like something different was needed.

"But of course we were really aware he had no Premier League experience. Was it a risk in appointing him? Absolutely."

On Tudor's appointment, Venkatesham said: "It didn't work out. I think it's very clear it didn't work out. And I don't think that is in question. I don't think anybody would argue anything else."

Venkatesham has also heaped praise on the impact of Roberto De Zerbi, who was brought to Spurs in March and has played a major role in successfully steering the club away from what would've been a catastrophic first relegation from the top-flight since 1977.

Under Roberto De Zerbi's guidance, Spurs managed to avoid the relegation from the Premier League. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

De Zerbi took charge with seven games left of the season for Spurs and the team subsequently won three, drew two and lost two of those. The victory over Everton on the last day confirmed their survival and ensured West Ham's relegation instead.

- Transfer rumors, news: Senesi reportedly set to join Tottenham

- Palhinha keen to stay at Spurs: 'I feel at home'

- James Maddison heaps praise on Roberto De Zerbi for saving Spurs from 'disaster'

Venkatesham said: "I think he has made an extraordinary impact so far.

"We have to recognize that it's early days, and we also need to recognize that he's come into a very specific situation.

"It is hard to underestimate the scale of the challenge he walked into. And it's hard to describe what a significant impact he has had in the dressing room with all the players.

"I think he's an excellent coach, and we think that he plays the style of football that our supporters and the broader football public want to see."

The Tottenham chief also said that the summer transfer window, in particular, is going to be "critical" for the club and said that the current squad "needs work" and lacks balance.

"We need experience and leadership and also that kind of physical robustness to play in the most demanding league that exists," he stated.

Lewis family promise a rebuild and 'deep change'

Meanwhile, in a letter to Tottenham fans released on Wednesday, the Lewis family acknowledged they were "bitterly disappointed" with recent seasons, accepted ultimate responsibility for the current situation, but promised a rebuild had started and investment would bring about "deep" change.

"To the fans, as owners of 25 years, we have lived the highs and lows of Spurs with you," a statement from the Lewis family to the Press Association read.

"Finishing 17th this and last season does not reflect the stature or potential of this football club. We are bitterly disappointed and share your frustration.

"You, and we, expect more than this. We know this must never happen again. Our approach to running the club is, and has been, to trust the experts to do that, while backing them to be successful.

"The problems we found were deeper than we realized and were allowed to build over the last few years. We know that has eroded trust and we have to win that back. As owners, we take ultimate responsibility for the situation in which the club finds itself.

Spurs fans breathed a sigh of relief and celebrate as they avoided relegation on the final day of the 2025-26 season. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"We also take responsibility for rebuilding Spurs. Our ambition is to recapture the spirit of the club and bring back the excitement, the fearlessness and the bold football we have always felt defined us.

"That means football comes first. The Board and Executive team have laid out their plans to meet this ambition.

"This will require investment -- in our teams, the academy, our backroom functions and more -- and we are fully committed to this.

"We are not selling the club. We are all in. We are investing in it. You will see more of this in the coming months.

"We care deeply about Spurs. The rebuilding the club needs, and you deserve, has begun. The change required is deep. It will take time and commitment, but change is happening.

"We know that actions will speak louder than words."

Information from PA contributed to this report.