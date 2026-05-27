England to 'gamble on corners and throw-ins' at World Cup like Arsenal - Ronald Koeman

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Ronald Koeman has said that he expects England to "gamble" on set-pieces at the World Cup, like Arsenal did to win the Premier League.

Koeman has a notorious history with England's World Cup dreams after controversially denying them qualification for 1994. Koeman scored in a 2-0 win for the Netherlands which effectively ended England's hopes of qualifying, after he escaped a red card for dragging down David Platt.

Now the head coach of his national side, Koeman has predicted how Thomas Tuchel's side will approach this summer's tournament in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Ronald Koeman thinks England will focus on set-pieces at the World Cup. Getty

"You can tell how they are going to play by the choices they made for the English squad," Koeman said as he unveiled his own 26-man squad.

"They are going to gamble on corners and throw-ins. That takes the least amount of energy in the hot conditions.

"That is how Arsenal became champions. Without the corners, they wouldn't have made it."

Set-pieces, often swung in by Declan Rice who will marshal England's midfield, were a huge part of Arsenal's success in ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League trophy. Arsenal scored 19 goals from corners this campaign -- the most in a single Premier League season.

England boss Tuchel has picked aerial threats Dan Burn and Ivan Toney in his squad.

"We have specialists with us for all kinds of different scenarios: when you're leading, when we're chasing a game. We always said we want to be a strong set piece team, so we have specialists for that and we want to be a strong penalty team," Tuchel has said.

Koeman has named Jurriën Timber, who helped Arsenal's set-piece joy in both boxes, among his defenders. He also has a host of players familiar with the Premier League despite leaving out Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong.

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Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool and former Manchester United strikers Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst are among his experienced figures.

Depay was leaned upon heavily despite carrying an injury at Euro 2004 but now the Netherlands can also call upon ex-Aston Villa striker Donyell Malen who has enjoyed a fine half-a-season with Roma.

"I have changed," Koeman said. "Looking back at Euro 2004 I have considered afterwards if I did things the right way -- having [Depay] as a starter. So if I think it's like that again I might do that differently."

Brian Brobbey and Crysencio Summerville have been rewarded for impressive Premier League performances with call-ups.

ESPN's Diederick van Ek contributed to this report.