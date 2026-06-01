WSL transfer window preview: Chelsea to sign a striker after Shaw snub?

Laurens: Alexia Putellas' potential move to the WSL would be great for the league (1:03)

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The summer transfer window for the Women's Super League (WSL) opens on June 18. While money is tight, as ever, in the women's game, there are some possible deals in the offing. We assess what could happen across the league this summer.

Chelsea missed out on signing Bunny Shaw from Manchester City, so will they target a striker?

With Sam Kerr's departure upon the expiry of her contract this summer and Catarina Macario's return to North America to join the San Diego Wave FC after a string of injuries, Chelsea are looking thin when it comes to attacking depth. The Blues played most of this season without a clear No. 9 striker as Mayra Ramírez spent all but one minute of the WSL campaign on the sidelines and Aggie Beever-Jones struggled with recurrent injuries -- so signing a striker is a top priority.

The situation could get even worse as ESPN has previously reported that Ramirez has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Beever-Jones is out of contract this summer, though has an additional one-year option that a club source believes will be activated.

With Shaw now staying at Manchester City after a U-turn on their wage structure that saw the club match Chelsea's offer, Sonia Bompastor will have to look elsewhere to plug the gap. sources told ESPN that Chelsea made a hefty offer to sign 19-year-old BK Häcken striker Felicia Schröder, but have cast a wide net looking at other options.

Chelsea will need to strengthen in other areas too. England left back Niamh Charles is set to leave and has been linked with a move to Madrid, but is more likely to remain in England with Manchester City. As a result, a source told ESPN that the Blues are looking to bring in former Arsenal defender Katie McCabe on a free transfer, having beaten out interest from Manchester City and clubs in the NWSL.

Sources added that Chelsea are looking to bring in at least six players this summer and have held talks with Heerenveen midfielder Aymee Altena and Twente winger Sophie Proost, though neither are set to join just yet, as they need a little more time in a development league to hone their craft.

Now City have signed up Shaw to a new contract, what else do the champions need to do to prepare for UWCL?

Bunny Shaw is staying at Manchester City. Naomi Baker - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

City were considering striker options before getting Shaw to sign a new four-year deal, and looked at West Ham United's Shekeira Martinez -- who has now signed for Tottenham Hotspur. But sources said they are set to land Beth Mead (who is in a relationship with City forward Vivianne Miedema) on a free transfer after her exit from Arsenal.

Elsewhere, City were eager to sign McCabe from Arsenal after Leila Ouahabi's exit, but the signing of Chelsea's Charles would plug a like-for-like gap in their squad.

The champions will also look for a few rotational options to add depth. However, it is not expected to be a huge window for Andrée Jeglertz's side, as they have already build their core squad and signed plenty of new players last summer.

Arsenal need to spend to get themselves back in the title race, but where do they need to do it?

Arsenal have already seen a hefty exodus of players leaving on free transfers, though 36-year-old skipper Kim Little signed a one-year contract extension.

Veterans Mead and McCabe will leave large holes (especially if they join rivals City and Chelsea), while losing squad players like Netherlands midfielder Victoria Pelova -- who is also close to joining another WSL club -- and defender Laia Codina limit their rotational options.

Despite losing two defenders, a winger and a midfielder, Arsenal have made use of the free agency pool to land Bayern Munich and England midfielder Georgia Stanway early and also add depth with former Barcelona right back Ona Batlle. Sources told ESPN that the duo have already signed deals to join the Gunners this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Switzerland midfielder Géraldine Reuteler, 27, is also set to join, while Hoffenheim and Germany striker Selina Cerci is also in negotiations, but is also talking with several other WSL sides.

Arsenal could still do with some depth on the wing and in central defense, having struggled with injuries and rotation in both areas this season, and losing players in those positions will exacerbate the issues if they are not reinforced.

Manchester United won't have European football this season, so can they persuade some top targets?

Elisabeth Terland's future at Man United is up in the air. Getty

Man United have had two good transfer windows, despite manager Marc Skinner's admissions that the team can't compete with the budgets of other WSL clubs, but they really need less excuses and more players.

United did well in their debut season in the UWCL but consistent injuries derailed their campaign. Now, they need reinforcements all over the pitch, especially in central defense and attack, with Atletico Madrid full back Andrea Medina linked.

It's a surprise that the club are considering letting Norway striker Elisabeth Terland go, per The Athletic, as she is arguably their most productive attacker. January arrivals Lea Schüller and Ellen Wangerheim have struggled and, with a limited striker market, United would be foolish to let Terland without an adequate replacement.

Their UWCL debut should help attract players but after they were unable to retain a top-three finish, their lack of European football for the 2026-27 season may prove to be a hinderance.

London City Lionesses spent over £2 million to overhaul their squad last summer. Can it continue?

Could Alexia Putellas move to London? Josep LAGO / AFP via Getty Images

London City's plan to attract big names and supercharge their ascent to the top is not slowing down, with their sights set on former Barcelona duo Mapi León and Alexia Putellas.

A deal for defender Leon, 30, is further along than midfielder Putellas, 32, however the London club are firmly in the mix for the former Ballon d'Or winner, sources said, despite their lack of Champions League football and mid-table standing. Clubs in the NWSL are also interested in the Spain international, though her high caliber means a high wage which proves tricky with the NWSL salary cap.

London City have also been linked with a move for former England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who is going to leave Paris Saint-Germain, and former Arsenal forward Mead, who is set for Man City.

But expect London City to be busy when the transfer window really gets going.

Any other interesting deals?

- Kerr's future is still in doubt, with the Australia striker looking at clubs in the NWSL, sources said.

- Spurs have already moved early to sign Martinez from West Ham, as well as Netherlands international defender Caitlin Dijkstra.

- Former Man United midfielder Katie Zelem has signed for West Ham on a permanent basis after a loan spell from London City.

- ESPN has previously reported that Lineth Beerensteyn is set to join Read Madrid after leaving Wolfsburg, bypassing a potential move to the WSL