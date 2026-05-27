Lionel Messi 70ft statue in India to be removed over safety concerns

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Lionel Messi's 70 feet tall statue in India is set to be taken down due to safety concerns, after it was spotted "swaying in the wind."

The monument is located in Kolkata, West Bengal, and features Messi hoisting the World Cup trophy, in tribute to Argentina's World Cup triumph in 2022.

It was constructed in December last year during the Argentine star's 'GOAT Tour,' when he was exploring the country alongside Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

On Monday, local residents made complaints to the Public Works Department, as the statue appeared to be unstable in the wind.

After inspection, it was established that the monument's structural integrity is compromised and therefore must be taken down.

"The statue of the Argentine football legend was found [to be] unsafe," West Bengal state legislator Sharadwat Mukherjee said.

"We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind."

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The monument was built over the course of 27 days and thought to be the tallest one ever created of a footballer.

Authorities are reportedly assessing alternative locations for its reassembling.