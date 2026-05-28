Arsenal-PSG: Champions League final preview, predictions

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The UEFA Champions League final takes place Saturday in Budapest, Hungary, at noon ET (5 p.m. BST) in a blockbuster matchup of European giants.

Fresh off their first Premier League title in over two decades, Arsenal are eager add a first Champions League trophy in club history to their cabinet. But as the competition's defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain and their fearsome attack represent a formidable opponent for this winner-take-all showdown.

ESPN writers Gab Marcotti, James Olley, Julien Laurens and Sam Tighe have you covered with the biggest storylines, keys to victory for each team and more -- plus their picks for which team will claim the big prize.

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One year later, can a much-changed Arsenal flip the script on PSG?

What difference does a year make, anyway? Arsenal and PSG last faced each other less than 13 months ago in the Champions League semifinals. PSG won both legs, prevailing 1-0 at the Emirates and 2-1 at the Parc des Princes. Both managers -- but especially Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, because perfectionists tend to linger on defeats more than successes -- probably have scrutinized those games multiple times in search of an edge for Saturday.

Looking back, what strikes you is how open the two legs were and how things could have gone the other way. Sure, in addition to the three goals, PSG also missed a penalty and hit the woodwork twice, but then Arsenal forced a half-dozen miracle saves (three of them off Gabriel Martinelli) from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. And the expected goals -- even counting Vitinha's missed penalty -- ended up favoring Arsenal by a whopping margin: 4.54 to 2.90.

A year later, PSG are essentially the same, with one major exception: Matvei Safonov is now between the sticks. The Russia international has done well since winning the starting job halfway through the season, but he's no Donnarumma -- not yet, anyway. Like last season, when they rode a wave of momentum to the 4-0 hammering of Internazionale in the final, PSG are firing on all cylinders, as we saw in their epic semifinal against Bayern Munich.

William Saliba, left, and Arsenal have a shot at redemption after losing in the Champions League semis to Ousmane Dembélé, right, and PSG last season. David Ramos/Getty Images

It's Arsenal who have transformed themselves in pretty much every department. William Saliba is the only likely holdover in the back four: Jurriën Timber is out, Gabriel will be back and they'll have a better defender -- either Piero Hincapié or Riccardo Calafiori -- at left back. In midfield, they'll probably have a deep-lying playmaker in Martín Zubimendi and a creative alternative to Martin Ødegaard in Eberechi Eze, as well as a hard-running alternative such as Noni Madueke on the wing. And of course, up front, they have two strong alternatives in Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz, who was injured last year.

That $300 million-plus of transfers last summer didn't just overhaul the side, it also led Arteta to adopt a different identity. More intense, more physical, less open, less pretty -- but also more versatile and with more individual match-winners. Make no mistake, this version of Arsenal can beat you in many more ways than last season's edition.

This final was borne out of last year's semifinal matchup, but it's unlikely to be a rerun. Arsenal have added dimensions and depth to the side that was knocked out by PSG. Would that have happened if they had advanced and won it all? We'll never know. What we do know is that Arteta chose to find a new script (actually, multiple scripts) with a host of new actors. Apart from one leading man, PSG manager Luis Enrique is returning with the exact same actors and pretty much the same script ... only even better executed than a year ago (or so he hopes). -- Gab Marcotti

Describe Arsenal and PSG in one word

Arsenal: Classic

Physical, athletic, defensively sturdy and exceptional from set pieces: This Arsenal team would look right at home in the 2010s era of Premier League football -- during which, ironically, manager Arsène Wenger was busy coaching them to play in a completely different style.

Arteta, Pep Guardiola and many others have spoken about staying true to classic English football values while simultaneously taking the game forward. This Gunners team isn't afraid to be old school when required, which has undoubtedly fueled their success this term.

play 0:53 Madueke: Premier League title irrelevant in Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain: Futuristic

Luis Enrique dreams of fielding 10 outfield players who can fill every position. Though that sounds a little farfetched -- something will have gone very wrong if Ballon d'Or-winning attacker Ousmane Dembélé is making last-man tackles -- the spirit of what he's asking for is that all of his players be comfortable on the ball in every area of the pitch.

Watch left back Nuno Mendes tear forward and run through one-on-one with the goalkeeper, while winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia moves mountains to cover him in defense, and you'll get the idea. Enrique coaches free-flowing football on a par with the great Guardiola-coached Barcelona teams of 2008 to 2012 -- and yet he's also pushing and asking for even more. -- Sam Tighe

What would a win mean for each team?

Victory for Arsenal would seal the greatest season in the club's history. They have never won the Champions League/European Cup and have reached the final only once, losing 2-1 to Barcelona 20 years ago. Now that they've won their first Premier League crown since 2004, Arteta's side now stands one game away from immortality. Arsenal's famous "Invincibles" of 2003-04 got only to the Champions League quarterfinals, while the domestic double-winning seasons of 1970-71, 1997-98 and 2001-02 would be surpassed if the Gunners triumph in Budapest.

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It would also surely end the debate about Arsenal's conservative style of football this season. They have conceded only six goals in Europe, and a successful containment job on PSG would cement Arteta's status as one of today's truly elite coaches. While knocking on the door in the Premier League for some time, Arsenal have also gradually progressed in the Champions League. They returned after a six-year absence to reach the quarterfinals in 2024. They went one better last year in making the last four. Now they are in the final.

Finally, winning would elevate the key players on this team. Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be vital for England at this summer's World Cup, but some doubt their ability to consistently define the biggest occasions in the manner expected of the game's best. Beating the defending European champions would be a strong rebuttal. -- James Olley

PSG are standing on the verge of history, and Saturday could be the day when they join a very exclusive group: the greatest European teams of all time. Real Madrid (1956-60 and 2016-18), Benfica (1961-62), Inter Milan (1964-65), Ajax (1971-73), Bayern (1974-76), Liverpool (1977-78), Nottingham Forest (1979-80) and AC Milan (1989-90) are the only clubs since the creation of the European Cup to have won the title in consecutive years.

Last season's triumph over Inter Milan in Munich was special. The way the Parisians played, their ode to football, the goals they scored -- it was a perfect symphony. This time will be different, playing the other best team in Europe this season. Against Arsenal and their solid, efficient machine, Luis Enrique and his players will have to find new ways of making history.

After chasing after the holy grail for so long, PSG dominating Europe two seasons in a row would be something else. It would also take Luis Enrique, the brains behind Paris' success, to another level. It would be his third Champions League title with two different clubs after 2015, with Lionel Messi and Barcelona, and last season's triumph. He would join Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane, Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti on the list of managers who have won it at least three times. -- Julien Laurens

play 1:38 Enrique says PSG are 'lucky' to be in another UCL Final

Players to watch

Gabriel Magalhães and Saliba are the bedrock of this Arsenal team. The Gunners have won 13 games by a one-goal margin this season and their center backs provide the foundation of that ability to grind out tight wins. PSG are the most dynamic attacking side in Europe, and for Arsenal to succeed, their back line must be at its very best.

They must also pose a threat going the other way, so Rice's ability to win the midfield battle is vital, as is the transformative effect Saka often has on Arsenal's forward line. Saka's tap-in settled a tight semifinal against Atletico Madrid, becoming the first Arsenal player to score in two Champions League semifinals.

Finally, a word on Gyökeres. The Sweden striker has been criticized for much of the season amid concerns about his hold-up play and quality against the very best. But the 27-year-old goes to Budapest with 21 goals and a chance to become a European champion. -- Olley

The first name holds the keys to the final and potentially the second straight title for PSG: Kvaraskhelia has been the best player in the Champions League this season. He has 10 goals and six assists in 15 games, and no one has been able to stop him. His creativity and clutch side seem to have no limits. Arsenal probably will have to play usual substitute center back Cristhian Mosquera at right back Saturday, and the final could be won or lost there.

Dembélé, through his movement and his intelligence, will be a handful, as will Désiré Doué, who was the man of the match in last year's final. -- Laurens

Keys to victory

Arsenal will win if they ... make set pieces count. It's the obvious answer, but it might represent Arsenal's best route to goal. Pressuring PSG goalkeeper Safonov could force a mistake or a wild flap that they can punish.

But that's not to say the Gunners can't hurt Lucho's men in open play. Saka will have seen Michael Olise bamboozle Mendes defensively and back himself to do the same, while if Warren Zaïre-Emery has to stand in at right back again, Arsenal's left side also could come into play.

Beyond that, Arteta's men are well equipped to suffer without the ball for longer spells here, but there will be moments when the ball must stick when they play forward. Havertz has a huge responsibility to receive, protect, and get his team up the pitch. Later on, Gyökeres can run the channels against tired legs. -- Tighe

PSG will win if they ... impose their game on Arsenal, beating brawn with technique. If they settle into their rhythm and ping the ball about with ease, nothing will stop them. Last year, the final was billed as PSG's epic attack vs. Inter's sturdy defense -- the former won 5-0.

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It would not be surprising if they targeted the Gunners' right flank given their injury concerns at fullback -- and given that the Kvaratskhelia-Mendes combo is arguably the best in the world going forward. They'll also need to police themselves on tackles and duels in their defensive third, as ensuring Arsenal get as few set piece opportunities should be of the utmost priority. -- Tighe

Predictions

Arsenal 2-1 PSG: Last year was a lot closer than some remember, and that was a depleted Arsenal side, while PSG have had a serious downgrade at goalkeeper. If Arteta can avoid turning this game into a track meet, Arsenal can edge it. -- Marcotti

PSG 2-1 Arsenal: Arsenal are unbeaten in Europe and boast a stunning defensive record, but you can pick holes in that form given who they've played in the knockout rounds. There are rumors about PSG being weakened by injuries, so that could have an impact. But assuming the Parisians are close to full strength, they look to have too much in attack and can edge a tight game. -- Olley

PSG 1-0 Arsenal: It will be much tighter than a lot of people think and a big battle. Arsenal have all the tools to disturb PSG by controlling the tempo and match them up with the ball. But Paris have an incredible front three, and the experience of winning it last season will help propel them to victory. -- Laurens

PSG 2-0 Arsenal: In my experience, elite technique usually beats physicality -- and PSG are the best footballing side in the world. Whenever a matchup like this has occurred in a Champions League final in the last 15 or so years -- from Barcelona's 2009 schooling of Manchester United, to this PSG side's demolition of Inter in 2025 -- technique has typically won out. I'm going to follow that pattern. -- Tighe