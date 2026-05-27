Crystal Palace vs. Rayo Vallecano LIVE: Latest updates from Conference League final

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Crystal Palace take on Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final in Leipzig, with both sides vying for their first European trophy, and you can follow it all live on ESPN.

After guiding Palace to a historic FA Cup triumph last season, Oliver Glasner heads into his final match in charge, with a chance to cretae history and bow out with European silverware.

Standing in their way are a Rayo Vallecano side who have been the standout story of the competition, competing in a first major final in their 102-year history.

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Palace finished 15th in the Premier League, but no one will be dwelling on their league form should they win European silverware tonight.

Glasner announced in January that he would leave the club at the end of the season, and tonight, will look to create history and sign off on a high with one last dance.

Palace's road to Leipzig has hardly been an easy one, but a resounding 5-2 win on aggregate over Shakhtar Donetsk in the semifinals sent them into a first-ever European final.

Rayo Vallecano have been the surprise package of the tournament, managing to avoid the knockout phase playoffs by finishing fifth in the league phase.

They stunned Strasbourg in the semifinal, with a 2-0 win over two legs to reach their first major final, charged by a golden opportunity to bring home silverware to the neighbourhood of Vallecas.

The Spanish side finished eighth in LaLiga and enter tonight's final high on confidence following an eight-match unbeaten run.