Chicago Stars fire general manager amid poor NWSL season start

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The Chicago Stars have fired general manager Richard Feuz amid another difficult start to the National Women's Soccer League season.

"Chicago Stars FC and its ownership recognize that our on-field performance has fallen short of the standards we have set for ourselves and the expectations of our fans," Stars president Karen Leetzow said in a statement.

"Following a thorough assessment of the organization, we have determined that a change in sporting leadership is necessary to reach our collective ambitions."

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Chicago is 15th in the standings of the 16-team NWSL about one-third of the way through the season, with nine points from 11 games. Chicago's minus-17 goal difference is by far the worst in the league.

Feuz was hired in February 2024, when the Stars made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

But the Stars have largely struggled on and off the field in recent years. They finished in last place in 2025 and spent most of the season playing under multiple interim coaches.

The team has gone 17-36-14 (W-L-D) in all competitions during Feuz's time as general manager.

Feuz and the Stars fired previous head coach Lorne Donaldson early in 2025 after a difficult start to the season.

Richard Feuz has been fired as general manager of the Chicago Stars. Luiza Moraes/NWSL via Getty Images

They hired former Norway women's national team manager Martin Sjögren as Chicago's new head coach in August, although Sjögren did not officially coach his first game until 2026 as he finished up his previous job in Sweden.

Chicago opened the 2026 season with a 4-0 loss to Angel City in Los Angeles. The Stars lost 4-0 to the North Carolina Courage on May 16.

"It sucks, more or less, I can say that," Sjögren said after that match, adding that he was searching for answers.

One silver lining has been the recent return of forward Mallory Swanson from maternity leave.

Swanson debuted in that May 16 game and then scored the game-winning goal for Chicago on Sunday against Bay FC, which had just been reduced to nine players after enduring a second red card.

Leetzow said the team has begun a search for a new general manager, although the team did not specify who would handle duties in the interim with the summer transfer window nearing.

"We are seeking an experienced sporting leader who brings a proven track record of building competitive rosters and aligning organizations around a clear vision," she said. "We are grateful for Richard's dedication to the Stars and for his work in attracting world-class talent to Chicago."

Feuz took a Moneyball approach to building Chicago's roster, frequently stressing the need for responsible spending.

The Stars' biggest move of the offseason was the exit of Brazilian forward Ludmilla, who scored a team-high 10 goals last season. They received $800,000 from the San Diego Wave in return, with the potential for another $200,000 in conditional fees.

Chicago then brought in forward Jordyn Huitema from Seattle Reign FC for $200,000 in allocation money and a $300,000 transfer fee.