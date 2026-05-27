Neymar misses first Brazil training camp after further tests

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Neymar missed the first World Cup training session for Brazil on Wednesday to undergo "further medical evaluations" on his bruised right calf, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced.

According to the CBF medical department, the supplementary testing sought a precise diagnosis of the injury, which has sidelined the forward since May 17, when he last featured in Santos' defeat to Coritiba in the Brasileirão.

Neymar had reported to camp earlier Wednesday, joining the rest of the squad at the five-time world champions' training center in Teresópolis, outside Rio de Janeiro. Pending the results of the final medical tests, it appears highly unlikely that Neymar will feature in Brazil's first warm-up friendly ahead of the World Cup this coming Sunday against Panama in Brasília.

Brazil's second warmup match is against Egypt on June 5.

On Tuesday, Neymar played down concerns about his availability for the World Cup after watching Santos beat Deportivo Cuenca 3-0 in a Copa Sudamericana game at Vila Belmiro. When asked about his injury problem, Neymar shot back: "What problem?"

Right-back Danilo was the only other absentee in the first practice from the group of 23 players that reported to manager Carlo Ancelotti. Danilo played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night in a Copa Libertadores group-stage finale victory over Cusco.

The remaining squad members to complete the 26-players that will compete in United States, Mexico and Canada are Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos and Arsenal duo Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli, who are scheduled to join up with Brazil following Saturday's Champions League final in Budapest.

Information from ESPN Brazil was used in this report.