Alexia Putellas bids emotional farewell to Barcelona

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Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has bid farewell to Barcelona, concluding a historic 14-season tenure with the club.

Before Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the Liga F season finale, Putellas was honored by the club and her teammates on the pitch at the Camp Nou.

"This day has been incredible, filled with deep emotion. Now it is my turn to say goodbye and offer my thanks," the Blaugrana legend said.

"I always tried to give my absolute best for all of you. I gave everything I had. I tried to push the standards so that what we have achieved up to this point will continue. I love you all so much for everything you've given me, both as a person and as a player."

Putellas departs having made 507 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 232 goals and anchoring a golden era that yielded 38 trophies. Her final piece of silverware came last Saturday in Oslo, where Barça defeated Paris Saint-Germain to secure its fourth Women's Champions League title in six seasons.

"I couldn't point to a single factor that drove this choice; there are many nuances involved. This is the most important decision of my life," Putellas explained.

"Because of the high standards I demand of myself, both professionally and emotionally, and because of what Barça means to my family and me, I felt that everything I've achieved here would only be diminished if I stayed. Lifting the trophy in Oslo was the perfect moment. I felt it then."

Alexia Putellas exits Barcelona in style: four trophies in the 2025-26 season and named the MVP of the Women's Champions League. Photo by Enric Fontcuberta/EPA/Shutterstock

Putellas, who was hoisted into the air and mobbed by her teammates during the post-match celebrations, capped the night by leading the stadium in a rendition of one of the fans' favorite Barcelona chants. "I didn't want this to be a sad occasion, which is why I want to sing along with all of you," she said.

The 32-year-old midfielder stated she has yet to decide on her next career move.

English Championship side London City Lionesses have emerged as a strong potential destination, and sources have told ESPN there is also interest from NWSL and Mexican clubs, as well as PSG.