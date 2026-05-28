Inside Popovic's meticulously planned Socceroos World Cup training camp

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SARASOTA, Florida -- It's a day off for the Socceroos, probably the last proper one they'll get until their FIFA World Cup campaign comes to an end.

Venturing out into the streets of Sarasota, where a trio of women near the team's hotel are offering free Bible courses on a corner, the Socceroos' team gear has been shed in favour of their own wardrobes, and they've been armed by team staff not just with a list of places where they can source a good cup of coffee, but also where to find a nutritious meal or snack. It's a chance to take a moment and breathe as a long, and sometimes brutal, training camp nears its conclusion.

For most, the respite follows a Monday that had been all about recuperation, yoga and a beach recovery session after dodging lightning strikes to eventually complete an internal practice match. That game had started against the Florida Badgers, but then ended amongst themselves when their semiprofessional foes couldn't hang about for the storm to clear.

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Others had spent their previous 24 hours mostly airborne, jetting in as the eight final additions to the camp. For them, Wednesday's jaunt in the Floridian sun offers a chance to continue adjusting to a new time zone and conditions. Conversely, eight players' World Cup dreams had ended when they were sent home the night prior, an inevitable and yet still forlorn part of these camps with an extended squad. But there's a hope amongst the staff that this will ensure standards and intensity remain high in the days ahead -- a reminder of footballing mortality and taking nothing for granted delivered just as the World Cup comes into sight.

Spending their days training at the nearby IMG Academy, those who have been here for at least a week -- the likes of Mathew Leckie and Harry Souttar have been in Florida since May 2 -- have been pushed hard, harder than would normally be possible in a national team environment. Because with no game to worry about until a Rose Bowl friendly against Mexico on May 30, and no competitive fixture to target until their opening World Cup game against Türkiye on June 13, performance staff have been able to use the time not simply to manage players but effectively do a mini preseason.

Adjusting as more players arrived, the Socceroos' backroom staff have been striving to force a physiological process known as supercompensation; where the body, after recovering from a strenuous training load, rebuilds itself to a performance level higher than its previous baseline. Creating individualised programs to account for the unique loads and fatigue management for each player's needs, they've looked to replicate the six-day cycle of games in the group stages of the World Cup; first pushing players to the limit, then backing off for a period of recovery, before starting the cycle anew, only now slightly stronger, fitter, and faster. Pushing the balloon underwater before finding the right time to let it come back to the surface, is how Leigh Egger, Australia's head of high performance, described it to ESPN.

"Certainly, high performance is key," Popovic told ESPN. "Leigh's led that department very well. We need to understand what the individual's needs are. A Harry Souttar coming in early is different to a Cameron Burgess, who's played every minute [for Swansea City in 2025-26]. You've got to manage Cam because he doesn't need that type of load early on -- he had a week off and then came in.

"Harry's very different, Matthew Leckie is very different. We've tried to manage it individually, while also trying to get the teamwork in and the principles of play that we want the players to understand.

"Managing that is ongoing; it doesn't stop, but so far we're happy with how the plans are progressing."

A footballer himself, logging stints with the likes of Manly United, Sydney Olympic, and Rockdale Illinden in the NSW NPL, Egger worked with Fiji in the build-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, then moving to work with Feyenoord for five years before becoming one of Popovic's first additions to his new staff. Like his boss, Egger carries an obvious passion for the finer details and doing the little things that separate a player with potential from a genuine star. He is meticulous; Australia's players were sent videos immediately after qualification was secured last July, outlining the key performance indicators and benchmarks they would need to meet to perform at the level required at a World Cup 12 months later.

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"The gold standard is individualisation on everything," Egger said. "That extends to their gym programs, their nutrition, what they need psychologically, what they do game day. And that's the same with their match minutes in their seasons, [we're] bringing boys in at certain times, and Tony is excellent and adapted with that. Who needs to come in at what time? Who needs to get exposure to minutes in these prep games? Why do they need that? Where is the chronic load that they have in their body? And how much do we need to push? Do we need to pull the other part of it, too?

"We use a decent amount of data and analytics to help us gauge that freshness and that fitness effect that we're having. Ableit, it's incredibly complicated. There are so many streams of data coming from clubs, so many different programs and stuff. There's a lot of staff putting a lot of effort in."

Temperatures have routinely sat over 30 degrees Celsius throughout camp, with the humidity only adding to the oppressive feeling. But this, too, has been by design. By training in these conditions, which they're already psychologically familiar with thanks to Asian qualifying, the relatively cooler environments of their group-stage games on America's west coast should prove little impediment to their performance. And while the heat adaptations will invariably start to decay once the Socceroos leave Florida, they'll still be present should they need to play a knockout fixture in Kansas City or Dallas.

"We arrived at using the climate as a tool," explained Egger.

Between these sessions, players have been given access to sleep support (a passion of Egger and Popovic), mindfulness exercises and teaching, different types of breathing exercises, meditation, sessions with a sports psychologist, and a ream of other specialists devoted to helping them get every last ounce out of themselves. Figures on the ground say that, in contrast to recent reports, there is just one more staff member on the ground in 2026 compared to 2022, with an all-Australian staff that's smaller than the travelling party in 2018. Even the cross-country trip from Sarasota to Los Angeles before playing Mexico is being treated as preparation. The game against El Tri will serve as a dress rehearsal for a potential round of 32 fixture that would see them relocate from base camp in Oakland to New York or Boston.

Known for his attention to detail, Tony Popovic is leaving no stone unturned as he prepares the Socceroos for the World Cup. Football Australia

"We need, in the national team, robust players who can be adaptable position-wise, body-wise, adaptable to different travel conditions, different fields, different games, different opponents," Egger told ESPN. "In order to do that, you've got to leave no stone unturned in terms of how you prepare yourself. Sleep, food, mindset, psychology, all those habits, and little training habits, and that's where Tony and the coaches' attention to detail is on a completely different level.

"Tony is really hyper-cognizant of the fact that you can have a game model and a philosophy, but if your players don't sleep well, you can throw all the tactics and stuff out the window. If your players are carrying dead weight, non-explosive mass that's slowing you down, that's going to be something that's going to drag you down a little bit."

Ultimately, the longer one spends on the ground in Florida, the more it increasingly feels like everything around the Socceroos is deliberate -- the famously detail-obsessed Popovic and his staff having gone over the different possibilities and determined that this is the best path to performance. There's a greater sense of tension and oversight than there has been in previous windows, which is a given, as this is a World Cup as opposed to a friendly, but there's a heightened sense of purpose.

Will it bear fruit? Who knows. But nobody will be able to say the Socceroos' prep was lacking.