Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona want Álvarez before World Cup, after Gordon deal

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Barcelona are looking to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez before the 2026 World Cup, while Manchester United are tracking Botafogo's Danilo. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez is one of the best in Europe. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

- Barcelona are set to sign Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon for €70 million but also want to complete the signing of Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez before the 2026 World Cup, says Mundo Deportivo. Alvarez, 26, is ready to move on this summer but Atlético want a fee of around €100 million. Barcelona sporting director Deco reportedly met with Alvarez's agent on Wednesday at a hotel in Barcelona in a bid to thrash out a deal to avoid it dragging on.

- Manchester United have ended their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to The Mirror. Anderson, 23, would reportedly prefer to join Manchester City, while the Red Devils don't want to meet his £100 million valuation. City are now optimistic of getting a deal over the line to sign the England international ahead of their rivals, but United have made progress elsewhere over a deal with Atalanta for midfielder Éderson.

- United could land another Brazilian midfielder as they are tracking Botafogo's Danilo alongside AC Milan, per UOL. Both clubs are reportedly to have made an offer for the 25-year-old, who is in Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Danilo previously featured for Nottingham Forest and would be keen on a return to Europe, but the Brasileirao club won't rush into a decision as his transfer value could increase after the tournament.

- RB Leipzig are ready to resist all offers to sign winger Yan Diomande amid interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, reports The Mirror. Leipzig have no interest in parting ways with the 19-year-old after they qualified for next season's Champions League, despite talk of a €100 million fee. PSG are looking to sign the 19-year-old as a potential replacement for Bradley Barcola, but now Liverpool and Arsenal could face difficulty in landing the France international if Diomande stays put.

- Bayern Munich have made contact regarding a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, per Tuttosport. The Bundesliga champions reportedly see the 26-year-old as a potential back-up option to starter Harry Kane, but could face competition from Newcastle United and Napoli. Vlahovic is set to become a free agent next month and has yet to agree a new contract with the Bianconeri. He scored seven goals in 19 Serie A matches last season, with two coming in Sunday's 2-2 draw league closer with Torino.

- Arsenal are set to demand an offer worth £20 million from clubs looking to sign 29-year-old striker Gabriel Jesus, according to The Athletic. Jesus is set to enter the final year of his contract in June and could be moved on after making just three starts in the Premier League last season. The Brazilian, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2022 from Man City, has recently been linked with AC Milan, who are keen to strengthen their forward line in the next transfer window, but also wants to return to Palmeiras at some point in his career.

ESPN SOURCES

- Manchester United are close to an agreement with Atalanta for midfielder Éderson, sources have told ESPN. United are ready to pay around £35 million for the Brazil international, who is set to become the first new arrival at Old Trafford this summer. Read

- Barcelona have agreed a €70 million fee, plus potential add-ons, with Newcastle United to sign England forward Anthony Gordon. Read

- Manchester City women pulled off a surprise U-turn by making Women's Super League (WSL) Golden Boot striker Khadija "Bunny" Shaw one of the highest paid players in the world, according to sources, just weeks after she was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea on a free transfer. Read

play 1:32 Marsden: Rashford return unlikely if Barcelona sign Gordon

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City have no interest in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez despite reports. (Sky Sports)

- Juventus are weighing up an approach for Al Hilal striker Darwin Nunez. (Tuttosport)

- Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement to sign Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson as a free agent when his contract expires. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool want to keep goalkeeper Alisson at the club for one more season. He is currently on the radar of Juventus. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Inter Milan are in talks with Liverpool over the €30 million signing of midfielder Curtis Jones, 25. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

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- Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for Manchester City winger Savinho. (Football Insider)

- Bayern Munich are interested in Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and could be prepared to allow Kim Min-Jae to go in the other direction. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- AC Milan winger Rafael Leao wants to stay put at the club despite receiving offers from two different teams. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who will soon become a free agent. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Juventus and Aston Villa are looking at defender Oscar Mingueza, who is set to leave Celta Vigo this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atalanta have decided against signing on-loan USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah permanently from AC Milan. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayer Leverkusen are targeting Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola when he leaves the club this summer. (Kicker)