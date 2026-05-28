Anthony Gordon arrives in Barcelona ahead of €70m switch from Newcastle - sources

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Anthony Gordon has arrived in Barcelona to complete a €70 million ($81m) move to the Spanish champions from Newcastle United.

ESPN revealed on Wednesday that Barça and Newcastle had reached an agreement for the England forward which could top €80m if certain add-ons are met.

Gordon, 25, flew to the Catalan city on Thursday to undergo a medical ahead of finalising his switch to Spotify Camp Nou.

Sources told ESPN that Barça were keen to tie everything up before the World Cup, where Gordon will represent the Three Lions, and talks between the clubs accelerated this week.

Gordon's agent Adam Dugdale had flown out to Barcelona to meet with sporting director Deco earlier in May, with Deco then visiting England earlier this week as the deal neared completion.

Bayern Munich and Liverpool had also shown an interest in Gordon, with sources telling ESPN the German champions had also approached Newcastle over a deal.

Anthony Gordon is set to leave Newcastle for Barcelona. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

However, with the winger keen to join Barça, the LaLiga side stepped up their interest this week as they look to re-mould the team's Lamine Yamal-led attack for coach Hansi Flick next season.

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Club sources insist the signing of Gordon is unrelated to the pursuit of a new No.9 as they look to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski.

ESPN have previously reported that Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez is Barça's top target, while they have also been linked with Chelsea's João Pedro and Bayern's Harry Kane.

Gordon's arrival, though, does leave Marcus Rashford's future up in the air.

Rashford spent this season on loan at Barça, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists, and the club have an option to make the England forward's loan from Manchester United permanent for €30m.

Sources say signing Gordon does not close the door on Rashford coming back, although given they both prefer to play from the left, were Raphinha also plays, it would appear to complicate matters unless there are significant exits from Barça's frontline.