Costa Rica players dropped for England friendly after alleged gunshot incident

Kenneth Vargas is one of three Costa Rica players dropped for indiscipline. Getty

Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas is one of three Costa Rica players that have been dropped for indiscipline ahead of their national team's international friendlies against Colombia and England.

Vargas, Warren Madrigal, who plays for MLS club Nashville SC, and LD Alajuelense midfielder Alejandro Bran will not face Colombia on June 1 in Bogotá or England on June 10 in Orlando.

Local police are investigating an alleged shooting incident which saw Bran's car impacted by several bullets during an altercation outside a bar in the early hours of Monday in San José's Los Yoses neighbourhood.

The Costa Rica Football Federation (FCRF) did not mention the incident but said in a statement that Bran had been removed for the June friendly matches because "the necessary conditions for his continued participation with the team are not met."

Hours later, the FCRF issued a separate statement announcing that Vargas and Madrigal had been excluded from the current training camp.

"This decision follows established guidelines for all members of the national teams," the statement said.

"The FCRF reiterates that discipline and respect for the rules are fundamental pillars for all our national teams. These values are an essential part of the responsibility that comes with representing the country."

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LD Alajuelense have also taken action against Bran and Vargas, who is currently on loan until Dec. 31 at the Costa Rican club from Hearts.

"Liga Deportiva Alajuelense informs that, after an exhaustive analysis of recent events and in strict adherence to the principles that govern our institution, it has made the decision to immediately separate players Alejandro Bran and Kenneth Vargas from the organization," a club statement said.

Costa Rica failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and appointed Fernando Batista as national team coach in March, signing him to a contract that runs through to the 2030 World Cup.