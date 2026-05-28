Éderson close to joining Man United in £35m move from Atalanta - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are close to an agreement with Atalanta for midfielder Éderson, sources have told ESPN.

United are ready to pay around £35 million ($46m) for the Brazil international, who is set to become the first new arrival at Old Trafford this summer.

The club have made midfield the priority position to strengthen ahead of next season. Casemiro has departed on a free transfer and Manuel Ugarte is available for the right offer.

Éderson, 26, is likely to be one of at least two midfielders who join the club this summer.

Éderson is close to signing for Manchester United. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

There is also interest in Mateus Fernandes, who is expected to leave West Ham after their relegation to the Championship.

Elliot Anderson is another target, but sources have told ESPN that the England international favours a move to Manchester City if they can agree a fee with Nottingham Forest.

- Transfer rumors, news: Man United end Anderson interest, close on Éderson

- Bruno Fernandes responds to Roy Keane: Put 'words in my mouth'

- Which players from your Premier League team are going?

Sources have told ESPN that United have swooped for Ederson after a proposed move to Atlético Madrid stalled.

The Spanish side have since turned their attention to Wolves midfielder João Gomes, who was the subject of interest from United in January.

United have already agreed personal terms with Éderson and a deal with Atalanta is expected to be reached imminently.