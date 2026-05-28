Scotland boss Steve Clarke signs new contract before World Cup

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Steve Clarke has penned a new Scotland deal. Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has signed up for two more campaigns ahead of the nation's first World Cup this century.

Clarke has been handed a contract that takes him through to the end of the 2030 World Cup campaign to end major uncertainty over his future.

Clarke said: "I am truly honoured to lead my squad into our first men's World Cup in 28 years and I'm proud to continue as head coach.

"I know the Scotland supporters appreciate the achievements of this group in qualifying for back-to-back Euros and equally sure the whole nation rejoiced in our qualification for World Cup 2026 after such a long time.

"It's very important to look ahead and plan for the future and, while my squad will be doing everything in their power to compete and make the country proud in the America this summer, it also gives us certainty ahead of the tournament knowing that we can look to build on those foundations for the long-term and it is a privilege to continue in this role.

"Stability is the key to success in football and this has certainly been the case during my last seven years as head coach. It's important we evolve and make improvements and I look forward to working with the new chief football officer, Craig Mulholland, to increase the pipeline of talent to the senior squad through the national youth teams.

"For now, it's all about preparing for the World Cup, starting against Curaçao this weekend."

Ian Maxwell, the Scottish FA chief executive, said: "On behalf of the board I am delighted that we have agreed with Steve to continue as men's Head Coach. His record speaks for itself: three finals tournament qualifications out of four, including consecutive Euros finals and, of course, an imminent World Cup return after nearly three decades.

"Beyond that, he has built a squad that the nation has taken to its heart, making Barclays Hampden a fortress once again. During our discussions about the future we were all agreed that we cannot rest on our achievements or ever take qualification for granted.

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"The passion and enthusiasm with which he discussed that road map emphasises that this will not simply be a continuation but a renewed purpose and focus over the next four years."

Scotland are in Group C at the World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. They will face Brazil, Morocco and Haiti.

Beforehand, they meet Curaçao and Bolivia in friendlies.

PA contributed to this report.