Lionel Scaloni to take maximum time to name Argentina World Cup squad

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Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has said he will wait until the last minute to submit his 26-man squad for the World Cup.

The final team lists must be submitted to FIFA by June 1 and will be officially announced on June 2, but many national teams, including Brazil, England, Spain and France have already published their lists.

"We're taking all the time given to assess the players' condition and finalise the 26-man squad," Scaloni told Radio La Red.

"After that, we won't risk any players in the friendlies; we'll use a mix of players."

Scaloni has several fitness concerns ahead of Argentina's warm-up games against Honduras on June 6 at Texas A&M Stadium and Iceland on June 9 in Auburn Alabama.

Lionel Scaloni is dealing with several injuries including a hamstring strain to Lionel Messi. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Argentina captain Lionel Messi sustained a hamstring issue while playing for Inter Miami in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Union and will not report to the national team's pre-tournament training camp in Buenos Aires.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is racing to recover from a ligament sprain in his right knee while Atlético Madrid's Nahuel Molina and River Plate's Gonzalo Montiel are nursing muscle injuries.

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Como midfielder Nico Paz missed his team's final Serie A match due to a knee injury and Atlético Madrid winger Nicolás González is in the final stages of recovery from a muscle tear.

All these players, including Messi, are not expected to feature in the warm-up games before the World Cup.

"Those who ended the season injured will head to the United States with hardly any training under their belts," Scaloni said.

"Next Monday will be the first training session for most of them. Hopefully they'll all be fit and ready for the first match.

"They don't have any serious injuries, but we need to pace them and take care of them... Especially with certain players in key positions. That's why the coaching staff and I are waiting until the last minute."

Argentina begin their World Cup title defense against Algeria on June 16. They will also play Austria and Jordan in Group J.