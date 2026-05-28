Barcelona hopeful of signing Julián Álvarez, believe he prefers them to Arsenal, PSG - sources

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Barcelona will turn their attention to Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez after agreeing a deal to sign Anthony Gordon, various sources have told ESPN.

The Spanish champions are hopeful they can win the race for Álvarez, who is also interesting Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, after being informed the Argentina forward would prefer to join them over his other options.

Sources have confirmed that Barça representatives have already held various meetings with the 26-year-old's representatives to sound out a possible move.

ESPN revealed that Barça finalised an agreement with Newcastle United on Wednesday for a fee that could top €80 million ($93m) for England international Gordon as they look to remould their attack for next season.

Sources say Gordon's arrival is unrelated to the pursuit of a new striker as the Catalan club look to replace Robert Lewandowski, who leaves on a free transfer as his contract expires.

Julián Álvarez scored 20 goals in 49 games this season. (Photo by Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Barça sources don't expect any potential deal for Álvarez to be as straightforward as the signing of Gordon, which advanced quickly this week after sporting director Deco's trip to England.

With Atlético setting a high price tag, negotiations could drag on, with a resolution possibly not coming until after the World Cup.

ESPN first reported in March that Barça were planning to revamp their frontline this summer with two signings, with Ferran Torres' future also uncertain as his deal expires in 2027.

Torres is one of several players Barça could raise money from this summer as they look to secure the funds for Álvarez, who would likely cost over €100m ($116m).

The club are aware they can't get into a bidding war with Champions League finalists PSG and Arsenal, but are hopeful that Álvarez's desire to join Hansi Flick's team will play in their favour.

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PSG coach Luis Enrique is leading the French club's move for the former Manchester City striker and can also offer him the chance to win the game's biggest titles after a trophy-less season at Atlético.

The Ligue 1 champions could go back-to-back in the Champions League this weekend if they beat Arsenal, who themselves won a first Premier League in 22 years this month.

Álvarez has a contract with Atletico until 2030 and a release clause of €500m ($582m). The club's stance is he will not leave, but coach Diego Simeone will not oppose an exit if the fee is right and the player asks to depart.

He joined Atleti from City in 2024 for over €85m ($99m) and has scored 49 goals in 106 appearances for the club.