Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus wants Premier League stay - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus wants to continue playing in the Premier League next season, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazilian's priority is to fulfill his contract with Arsenal that expires in June 2027. However, sources have told ESPN that the 29-year-old is not ruling out a move to another Premier League club in search of regular playing time.

Gabriel Jesus has scored six goals in 27 appearances for Arsenal since returning to action in December after an 11-month absence due to an ACL injury.

Gabriel Jesus has no desire to leave the Premier League yet. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

He has often spoken of his desire to one day return to boyhood club Palmeiras, the club he left in 2017 to sign for Manchester City.

However, Gabriel Jesus, who is in his ninth full season in the Premier League, has reasons to stay put. He is four goals away from becoming the all-time Brazilian goalscorer in Premier League history, with the current record of 82 goals held by former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

Staying in England would also ensure that Gabriel Jesus will receive his British citizenship later this year, which would allow him to register as a home-grown player.

- Arsenal had the right 'type of player' for Premier League glory - Mikel Arteta

- Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will eclipse 'Invincibles' with Champions League win - Martin Keown

- Can Arsenal win Champions League final to give Premier League clean sweep of European trophies?