Brentford bid £40 million for Said El Mala - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Said El Mala had 13 goals and five assists this season. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Brentford are looking to add a second summer signing having tabled a bid for FC Cologne star winger Said El Mala, sources have told ESPN.

Brentford have bid in the region of £40 million ($54m) for the young Germany Under-21 forward, with Cologne still considering the offer. El Mala, 19, has enjoyed a remarkable breakout season in the Bundesliga and is also reportedly on the radars of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among other clubs.

With Brentford already having announced the signing of RB Salzburg's young centre back Jannik Schuster this window, they're keen to wrap up El Mala's signature, too. El Mala scored 13 goals, and contributed five assists, across 20 starts and 14 substitute appearances for Cologne this season in his first topflight campaign.

- Premier League players out of contract: Who could leave your team on a free this summer?

- World Cup 2026: Which players from your Premier League team are going?

- Puma unveils Premier League's new 2026-27 match ball: the Stellar Nitro Ultimate

Brentford's record signing to date was the £42 million ($56m) on Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara in August 2025, but if they manage to strike a deal with Cologne, the figure could end up exceeding that fee.

Brentford finished ninth in Keith Andrews' first season in charge, missing out on a Europa Conference League spot on goal difference.