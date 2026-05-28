Scotland vs Curacao: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

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The iconic Hampden Park in Glasgow is all set to have a celebratory, party atmosphere when Scotland fans send their national team to the United States for their first World Cup appearance since 1998 when they host Curacao in a final friendly match on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One Scotland in the U.K., Fox Soccer Plus in the U.S. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, May 30, 1 p.m. BST (7 am. EST.

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Referee: Goga Kikacheishvili (Georgia)

VAR: Giorgi Kruashvili (Georgia)

Team News

Both Scotland and Curacao will have their full World Cup squads to choose from

Talking Points

A chance for Scotland to test out their squad

Perhaps as a motivating factor, assistant coach Steven Naismith said that starting places for Scotland's World Cup opener against Haiti are up for grabs still. This Curacao match, then, played 24 hours before they fly out to the United States will give everyone an opportunity to make their case.

"Performance-wise, let's show that we are bursting with pride and energy to achieve something this tournament. So that'll be the biggest thing. But the challenge within is to make sure that everybody plays the part they need to play, because everybody fitness-wise is at certain points," Naismith said.

"And then there's still a few spots that the manager is definitely thinking about what the best option is going to be. It's a good problem to have when you've got a squad full of quality, where for each position you have got guys who can genuinely come in and feel they should start."

History makers Curacao look to gain confidence

The smallest ever nation to qualify for a FIFA World Cup (they have a population of ~150,000), Curacao will be keen to put their best foot forward and prove they belong to the big stages, as they too prepare to set up camp for the World Cup proper.

Their boss Dick Advocaat, a former Rangers boss, returns to familiar territory in a bid to get their form back -- they've lost their last two (5-1 to Australia, 2-0 to China) after that epic 0-0 draw against Jamaica which sealed their World Cup qualification.