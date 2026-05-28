Neymar out for up to three weeks with calf injury, could miss World Cup opener

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Neymar has not played for Brazil in almost three years. (Photo by Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

Neymar could be sidelined for up to three weeks with a muscle strain in his right calf, Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Thursday.

The Brazilian forward has been out of action with a right calf problem since May 17, when he last featured in Santos' league defeat to Coritiba.

"'Neymar reported for duty yesterday at [Brazil training centre] Granja Comary, underwent all the medical tests, and we finished with an MRI scan, which revealed a grade 2 muscle strain," Lasmar said on Thursday.

"The player is continuing his treatment, and we expect him to be cleared to play in two to three weeks."

Neymar, 34, will miss the warm-up friendlies against Panama in Brasília on Sunday and against Egypt in Cleveland on June 5.

The Santos captain is also doubtful for Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium on June 13.

Brazil also face Haiti on June 20, and Scotland on June 24.

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Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the national team since suffering an ACL tear in October 2023 while on international duty.

He was included in Brazil's final 26-man roster for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking his fourth World Cup appearance.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had previously omitted Neymar from all of his previous call-ups, repeatedly emphasizing that he would only select players who were at 100% physical capacity.