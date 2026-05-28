Tottenham advancing in deal to sign Andy Robertson - sources

Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window (2:46)

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Tottenham are moving closer to a deal to sign Andy Robertson on a free transfer, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The 32-year-old has ended his nine-year association with Liverpool after playing his final game for the club last Sunday against Brentford.

Sources say the deal is not finalised amid late interest from Serie A side Juventus but Spurs are increasingly confident of securing an agreement which would see Robertson become the first signing of Roberto de Zerbi's tenure as head coach.

Andy Robertson spent nine seasons at Anfield. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Tottenham attempted to negotiate a deal for Robertson in January but were unable to complete a move as Liverpool felt they lacked sufficient defensive cover.

Sources have told ESPN that Spurs are keen to add strong characters to their squad and see Robertson, who has 92 caps for Scotland in addition to winning the Premier League twice and the Champions League at Anfield, as a potential part of their leadership group.

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Tottenham are expected to be very active in the transfer market this summer. In an open letter to supporters published on Monday, non-executive chairman Peter Charrington said: "We will invest across multiple transfer windows to rebuild, balance and strengthen, with this summer representing an important first step in that work."