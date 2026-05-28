Sources: USMNT coach Pochettino met with Milan over post-World Cup job

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FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino has spoken with Italian Serie A giants AC Milan about their vacant head coaching job, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Pochettino's contract with U.S. Soccer runs through the end of the coming World Cup, and he is preparing the team at a training camp outside of Atlanta.

Sources told ESPN that Milan plan to invest heavily in youth as well as building a competitive squad and that this type of project appeals to Pochettino.

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The news of Pochettino talking with Milan was first reported by The Athletic.

This isn't the first time Pochettino has been linked with a return to club soccer during his tenure with the U.S. team. Pochettino has been connected with openings at Brentford last June as well as with former club Tottenham. Pochettino refuted the links with Brentford and said a return to Tottenham was "not realistic."

Pochettino, who has residences in London and Barcelona, has often spoken of his desire to one day return to the Premier League, where he managed Southampton and Tottenham.

As the USMNT trained at the recently opened National Training Center, U.S. Soccer Federation CEO JT Batson said that Pochettino has been "incredibly transparent" about approaches from other clubs, though he didn't directly address reports linking Pochettino to the opening at AC Milan.

"[Pochettino], and the entire team, has been incredibly transparent [through] the entire process," Batson told reporters Thursday. "So even when we first met a couple summers ago, there are lots of other people interested in having Mauricio and team join.

"He had standing offers from other places to come, and he wanted to be here. He's a big believer in what we're doing at U.S. Soccer. He's a big believer in soccer in America, and he's a big believer in this men's team.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently preparing the USMNT for the World Cup on its home soil. John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

"And so throughout this entire process, when you have top-class talent -- whether it's salespeople, whether it's marketing people or whether it's coaches -- other organizations want them. And throughout this, Mauricio and team have been incredibly transparent. They've been great partners, and we're of course excited about the summer."

Batson added that the USSF has monthly meetings in which it talks about succession planning.

"We have plans for renewals, we have plans for interims and we have plans for replacements because you never know what's going to happen," Batson said. "It's a global sport, lots going on. And so that's a standard part of us growing up as U.S. Soccer."

Pochettino himself hasn't ruled out remaining with the U.S. team, telling reporters this past March, "Who knows what is going to happen? Like I said, we are open. We don't have a contract for the future. But why not if we are happy and the federation is happy?"

Milan recently cleaned house following a disappointing Serie A campaign that saw the Rossoneri fail to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare and CEO Giorgio Furlani were all fired, with special adviser and former Milan player Zlatan Ibrahimovic the only senior individual retained.

Sources confirmed that Pochettino is one of several candidates with whom Milan have spoken.

The club has also been in contact with Napoli manager Antonio Conte, outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola and Austria men's national team coach Ralf Rangnick.

Pochettino was hired to lead the USMNT in September 2024 and has a record of 13-7-2 (W-L-D) during his tenure.

The U.S. is co-hosting the World Cup with Canada and Mexico and faces group stage matches against Paraguay on June 12, Australia on June 19 and Türkiye on June 25.