Barcelona announce Mapi León, Ona Batlle to leave club this summer

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Barcelona have announced that both Mapi León and Ona Batlle will leave the club when their contracts expire next month.

Confirmation of León and Batlle's departures come in the same week that Alexia Putellas also revealed she will leave the European champions this summer.

ESPN have previously reported that both players will move to England, with León set to join London City Lionesses and Batlle signing for Arsenal.

Mapi León and Ona Batlle got to enjoy winning the quadruple with Barça this season and are now linked with moves to the WSL. Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Putellas has not yet revealed her next move, but sources have told ESPN ahe has interest from Europe, -- including London City -- the United States and Mexico.

Like Putellas, León and Batlle have both been key figures as Barça won the quadruple this season, capped with the Champions League last weekend, when both started the 4-0 win over OL Lyonnes in Oslo.

León, 30, joined Barça from Atlético Madrid in 2017 and has been an ever-present when fit during nine years with the club.

During that time, the central defender has made over 300 appearances and won 27 trophies, including four Champions Leagues.

- Alexia Putellas bids emotional farewell to Barcelona

- Arsenal close to summer deal for Barcelona's Ona Batlle - sources

- Barcelona star Mapi León in talks over London City transfer - sources

Batlle, 26, came through Barça's academy before going on to play for Madrid CFF, Levante and Manchester United.

The full-back returned in 2023 and during three seasons has won 11 of a possible 12 trophies, only missing out on last season's Champions League.

Barça have one game to go this season, away at Madrid CFF in Liga F this weekend.