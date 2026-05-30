UEFA Champions League final live updates: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal

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THE CHAMPIONS!

Today is the day we find out who will be crowned the best team in Europe, as we have the UEFA Champions League final coming to you live from Budapest, Hungary.

Will it be Paris Saint-Germain, looking to be the first team since Real Madrid in 2018 to defend their Champions League title successfully? Or will it be Arsenal -- fresh off winning the Premier League for the first time in 22 years -- looking to win their first Champions League title?

Enjoy all of Saturday's updates from our experts and reporters at the scene.