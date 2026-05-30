USMNT at the World Cup: All-time results, stats

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As one of the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the United States men's national team automatically qualified for the international soccer tournament alongside co-hosts Canada and Mexico.

Led by coach Mauricio Pochettino and AC Milan midfielder Christian Pulisic, this year's 26-member USMNT hopes to do what no American men's team has done before: win the World Cup.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 and feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format. With home-field advantage, the USMNT will look to make its way through Group D (along with Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye) and eye its first quarterfinal appearance since 2002.

Here is a look at the USMNT's history at the FIFA World Cup:

Appearances

12 (1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022, 2026)

Years as host

1994 and 2026

Best finish

Third place in 1930 (lost to Argentina 6-1 in the semifinals of the inaugural tournament)

All-time record (W-L-D)

9-8-20

All-time goals scored

40

All-time goals allowed

66

All-time goal differential

-26

Most career appearances by a single player

Landon Donovan, 12 across three World Cups (2002, 2006 and 2010)

Most career goals by a single player

Landon Donovan, five

Most goals by a player at a single World Cup

Bert Patenaude, four in 1930

All-time finishes

2022: Lost to the Netherlands 3-1 in Round of 16

2018: Did not qualify

2014: Lost to Belgium 2-1 after extra time in Round of 16

2010: Lost to Ghana 2-1 after extra time in Round of 16

2006: Group stage (fourth in Group E)

2002: Lost to Germany 1-0 in Germany in quarterfinals

1998: Group stage (fourth in Group F)

1994: Lost to Brazil 1-0 in Round of 16

1990: Group stage (fourth in Group A)

1986: Did not qualify

1982: Did not qualify

1978: Did not qualify

1974: Did not qualify

1970: Did not qualify

1966: Did not qualify

1962: Did not qualify

1958: Did not qualify

1954: Did not qualify

1950: Group stage (fourth in Group 2)

1938: Withdrew from qualifying

1934: Lost to Italy 7-1 in Round of 16

1930: Lost to Argentina 6-1 in semifinals

All-time rosters

2026: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Max Arfsten, Folarin Balogun, Sebastian Berhalter, Chris Brady, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Matt Freese, Weston McKennie, Mark McKenzie, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Gio Reyna, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Cristian Roldan, Joe Scally, Malik Tillman, Auston Trusty, Matt Turner, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright, Alejandro Zendejas, Mauricio Pochettino (coach)

2022: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Luca de la Torre, Sergiño Dest, Jesús Ferreira, Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, Weston McKennie, Shaq Moore, Jordan Morris, Yunus Musah, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson, Cristian Roldan, Josh Sargent, Joe Scally, Matt Turner, Tim Weah, Haji Wright, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Gregg Berhalter (coach)

2014: Jozy Altidore, DaMarcus Beasley, Kyle Beckerman, Alejandro Bedoya, Matt Besler, Michael Bradley, John Brooks, Geoff Cameron, Timmy Chandler, Brad Davis, Clint Dempsey, Mix Diskerud, Omar Gonzalez, Julian Green, Brad Guzan, Tim Howard, Aron Johannsson, Fabian Johnson, Jermaine Jones, Nick Rimando, Chris Wondolowski, DeAndre Yedlin, Graham Zusi, Jurgen Klinsmann (coach)

2010: Jozy Altidore, DaMarcus Beasley, Michael Bradley, Carlos Bocanegra, Jonathan Bornstein, Edson Buddle, Steve Cherundolo, Ricardo Clark, Jay DeMerit, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Maurice Edu, Benny Feilhaber, Robbie Findley, Clarence Goodson, Herculez Gomez, Brad Guzan, Marcus Hahnemann, Stuart Holden, Tim Howard, Oguchi Onyewu, Jonathan Spector, Jose Francisco Torres, Bob Bradley (coach)

2006: DaMarcus Beasley, Carlos Bocanegra, Steve Cherundolo, Jimmy Conrad, Bobby Convey, Brian Ching, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Cory Gibbs, Marcus Hahnemann, Frankie Hejduk, Tim Howard, Eddie Johnson, Kasey Keller, Eddie Lewis, Pablo Mastroeni, Brian McBride, John O'Brien, Ben Olsen, Oguchi Onyewu, Eddie Pope, Claudio Reyna, Josh Wolff, Bruce Arena (coach)

2002: Jeff Agoos, DaMarcus Beasley, Gregg Berhalter, Steve Cherundolo, Landon Donovan, Brad Friedel, Frankie Hejduk, Cobi Jones, Kasey Keller, Eddie Lewis, Carlos Llamosa, Pablo Mastroeni, Clint Mathis, Brian McBride, Tony Meola, Joe-Max Moore, John O'Brien, Eddie Pope, David Regis, Claudio Reyna, Tony Sanneh, Earnie Stewart, Josh Wolff, Bruce Arena (coach)

1998: Jeff Agoos, Marcelo Balboa, Mike Burns, Chad Deering, Thomas Dooley, Brad Friedel, Frankie Hejduk, Cobi Jones, Kasey Keller, Alexi Lalas, Brian Maisonneuve, Brian McBride, Joe-Max Moore, Eddie Pope, Predrag Radosavljevic, Tab Ramos, David Regis, Claudio Reyna, Juergen Sommer, Ernie Stewart, Roy Wegerle, Eric Wynalda, Steve Sampson (coach)

1994: Marcelo Balboa, Mike Burns, Paul Caligiuri, Fernando Clavijo, Thomas Dooley, Brad Friedel, John Harkes, Cobi Jones, Frank Klopas, Cle Kooiman, Alexi Lalas, Mike Lapper, Tony Meola, Joe-Max Moore, Hugo Perez, Tab Ramos, Claudio Reyna, Ernie Stewart, Juergen Sommer, Mike Sorber, Roy Wegerle, Eric Wynalda, Bora Milutinovic (coach)

1990: Desmond Armstrong, Marcelo Balboa, Jimmy Banks, Brian Bliss, Paul Caligiuri, Neil Covone, John Doyle, Eric Eichmann, John Harkes, Chris Henderson, Kasey Keller, Paul Krumpe, Tony Meola, Bruce Murray, Tab Ramos, John Stollmeyer, Chris Sullivan, Steve Trittschuh, David Vanole, Peter Vermes, Mike Windischmann, Eric Wynalda, Bob Gansler (coach)

1950: Bob Annis, Walter Bahr, Frank Borghi, Charlie Colombo, Geoff Coombes, Bob Craddock, Nick DiOrio, Joe Gaetjens, Gino Gardassanich, Harry Keough, Joe Maca, Ed McIlvenny, Gino Pariani, Ed Souza, John Souza, Frank Wallace, Adam Wolanin, Bill Jeffrey (coach)

1934: Tom Amrhein, Ed Czerkiewicz, Walter Dick, Buff Donelli, Bill Fiedler, Tom Florie, Jimmy Gallagher, Billy Gonsalves, Al Harker, Julius Hjulian, Bill Lehman, Tom Lynch, Bill McLean, Joe Martinelli, George Moorhouse, Werner Nilsen, Peter Pietras, Herman Rapp, Hun Ryan, Elmer Schroeder (coach)

1930: Andy Auld, Mike Bookie, James Brown, Jimmy Douglas, Tom Florie, Jimmy Gallagher, Jim Gentle, Billy Gonsalves, Bart McGhee, George Moorhouse, Arnie Oliver, Bert Patenaude, Phil Slone, Raphael Tracey, Frank Vaughn, Alexander Wood, Robert Millar (coach)

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.