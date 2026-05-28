Lionel Messi to lead Argentina at record 6th World Cup

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Lionel Messi will lead defending champion Argentina at a record sixth World Cup in North America this summer.

The 38-year-old was selected in head coach Lionel Scaloni's 26-player squad on Thursday and, along with Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to become the first man to play in six tournaments.

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His participation was put in jeopardy last week after he exited the field during Inter Miami's MLS game against the Philadelphia Union with an injury..

Inter Miami later confirmed that Messi suffered from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring after initial diagnosis indicated an overload. The timeline for his return to the field will now depend on his day-to-day progress.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a third World Cup title at the last tournament in Qatar four years ago. Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

"The initial updates aren't entirely bad. Now, we must wait to see how he evolves, pending the results of further tests to see if they confirm the initial medical reports," Scaloni said in an interview with DSports earlier this week. "We all wished Messi could have joined the squad fully fit, but that isn't the reality," Scaloni added.

"It's not just him; many players have yet to fully recover from injuries. Our main priority now is their rehabilitation to ensure they reach the World Cup in peak condition."

Argentina is set to face Algeria, Austria and Jordan in the tournament's group stage, debuting on June 16 in Kansas City. The team will also participate in friendlies against Honduras and Iceland in preparation for the World Cup.

Here they are. These are the guys. pic.twitter.com/xU2lcpJnpW — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) May 28, 2026

Messi is one of 17 champions from the last World Cup who were named by Scaloni for the tournament in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, when Argentina will attempt to become the first back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962.

Among those returning is Messi's Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, Chelsea's Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez, of Atlético Madrid.

Scaloni notably left out Real Madrid teenager Franco Mastantuono, Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi and Emiliano Buendía of Aston Villa.