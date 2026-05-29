Barcelona sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle in €70m transfer

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Barcelona have announced the signing of England forward Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United on a five-year contract.

Sources have told ESPN the deal is worth an initial €70 million ($81.7m), potentially rising to over €80 million ($93.3m) with add-ons.

Barça moved quickly to land Gordon this week, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool also expressing an interest in the 25-year-old.

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ESPN reported on Wednesday that Barça and Newcastle had reached an agreement over a fee, with Gordon flying to the Catalan city on Thursday to complete a medical.

"This is the biggest club on the planet," Gordon said at a short presentation. "I know it comes with a lot of responsibility, but like I said, I'm ready for this kind of challenge, ready for that responsibility.

"I know everybody, the players in the past who've worn the shirt, it holds a lot of weight, but I'm ready. I'm excited for the challenge."

Gordon impressed in his first public appearance as a Barça player -- which was held up by over eight hours due to paper work issues -- by responding to some of the questions in Spanish.

He said he has been learning the language for while because he's always imagined signing for Barça.

Anthony Gordon has signed a five-year contract with Barcelona. Josep LAGO / AFP via Getty Images

"I wanted to speak Spanish because as a kid I believed I would play for Barça, believe it or not," he added.

"I have a [Spanish] physio in Newcastle and we spoke every day and I told him one day I'll play for Barça, so I want to learn Spanish. So that's how I speak some."

He will now head off to the United States for the World Cup after being named in Thomas Tuchel's 26-player England squad.

Gordon arrives at Barça as part of an attacking shakeup requested this summer by coach Hansi Flick.

He primarily plays on the left, but can also play through the middle, and bolsters a front line that already includes Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

"To play with Lamine and the rest of the players is very exciting for me," Gordon said. "I think the more players with quality you have around you, the better you're going to be.

"These players are at the very top level for a reason. They're the best players in the world. I spoke with Hansi Flick already as well.

"I was very excited, but after speaking to him, I'm even more excited. He seems like a very, very nice person, an amazing manager. I hope we can win many things together.

"It's very special to win anything with Barça. I want to win every trophy, but I think, yeah, the Champions League for me is, is an amazing trophy. To win the club's sixth [European Cup] would be an iconic moment."

Barça are also in the market for a central striker after Robert Lewandowski announced he will leave the club upon the expiry of his contact in June.

ESPN reported Thursday that after landing Gordon, Barça were now focusing on Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, who is valued at over €100 million.

It remains to be seen what Gordon's signing means for another England international, Marcus Rashford.

Barça have an option to sign him this summer for €30 million after he spent this season on loan at Spotify Camp Nou, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists.

Sources say the addition of Gordon does not rule out bringing Rashford back, but Barça would like to negotiate the fee, or another loan, with Manchester United.

After spending time with Liverpool and Everton's academies, Gordon established himself in Everton's first team following a loan spell with Preston North End.

He joined Newcastle in a deal worth up to €50 million in 2023 and, in just over three seasons with the club, has netted 39 goals in 152 appearances.