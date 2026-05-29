Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona to beat Arsenal to Hincapié?

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Piero Hincapié looks set to join Arsenal permanently after his loan from Bayer Leverkusen, but could Barcelona spoil the party? Meanwhile, Real Madrid want to bring in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Piero Hincapie has been on loan at Arsenal this season. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

- Barcelona are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapié this summer, according to The Daily Mail. Arsenal signed the versatile defender on loan last summer, which includes a permanent option clause of £45 million. But the Gunners are yet to confirm whether they will trigger that deal, which would see the Ecuador international sign on a five-year deal. As a result, Barcelona are sounding out the possibility of a move as they search for a new left-sided center back.

- COPE reports that Real Madrid want to bring in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder João Neves. Neves, 21, is one of the top prospects in Europe and has a contract until 2030, so would not come cheap. Another player who could boost Madrid's flagging squad is their former winger Víctor Munoz, who could be re-signed from Osasuna as the club still own 50% of his rights. And the report also states Madrid want to secure some defensive reinforcements and are targeting Inter Milan center back Alessandro Bastoni at around €50 million.

- Juventus are interested in taking Liverpool backup goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili on loan for a season, if they can't land the club's No. 1 Alisson Becker on a permanent deal. Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juve have failed to convince Liverpool to part with Alisson, who has a deal until 2027. But with Mamardashvili looking for game time, a loan may benefit all parties. Meanwhile, the

- Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries has emerged as an option for Liverpool, says The Daily Mail. The Reds are keen to find options for the right flank following Conor Bradley's long-term injury absence and the struggles of Jeremie Frimpong. Dumfries, 30, has a €25 million clause that activates in July and is entering the final two years of his contract, so is available. But the club are also discussing the possibility of bringing Jarell Quansah back from Bayer Leverkusen this summer as a possible replacement for center back Ibrahima Konaté, reports TEAMtalk. Konate, 27, is set to leave at the end of his contract and Liverpool have a return clause in Quansah's contract reportedly valued at £69 million.

- Bernardo Silva want to move to Barcelona when he leaves Manchester City as a free agent his summer, according to The Times. Silva, 31, has been offered deals by Atletico Madrid and Benfica, while Juventus have also been in the mix, the Portugal international is keen on a switch to Camp Nou where there is an offer in the region of €100,000-a-week on the table.

ESPN SOURCES

- Tottenham are moving closer to a deal to sign Andy Robertson on a free transfer, sources have confirmed to ESPN. The 32-year-old left back has ended his nine-year association with Liverpool after playing his final game for the club last Sunday against Brentford. Read

- Brentford have tabled a bid in the region of £40 million ($54m) for FC Cologne star winger Said El Mala, sources have told ESPN, with Cologne still considering the offer. Read

- Barcelona will turn their attention to Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez after agreeing a deal to sign Anthony Gordon, various sources have told ESPN. The Spanish champions are hopeful they can win the race for Álvarez, who is also interesting Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, after being informed the Argentina forward would prefer to join them over his other options. Read

- Manchester United are close to an agreement with Atalanta for midfielder Éderson, sources have told ESPN. United are ready to pay around £35 million for the Brazil international, who is set to become the first new arrival at Old Trafford this summer. Read

play 1:25 Laurens: Éderson joining Manchester United would be a very good first signing for Carrick

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso has made Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler a transfer priority this summer, but Real Madrid are unwilling to let him leave. (El Nacional)

- Tottenham are set to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal have intensified interest in Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, but a deal could cost upwards of £80 million. (TEAMtalk)

- Striker Julian Alvarez has informed Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave the club, as he continues to be linked with a transfer to Barcelona in the region of €100 million. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott has been offered a new contract to fend off any interest. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal are increasingly confident of landing a deal to sign Leicester City youngster Jeremy Monga. The 16-year-old winger has interest from Manchester United and Manchester City following the Foxes' relegation to League One, but the Gunners appear to be frontrunners. (TEAMtalk)

- Brighton midfielder Matt O'Riley is a transfer target for Tottenham this summer, with the 25-year-old potentially available after a loan move at Marseille earlier this campaign. (Football Insider)

- Manchester City winger Savinho is keen on joining Tottenham, with the Brazilian looking for more game time. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle, Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a move for Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. (Sun)

- Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, 17. (GMS)

- Barcelona's interest in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has cooled in recent weeks, with the €70 million valuation set for the 27-year-old's transfer complicating the deal. (Sport)

- Juventus are in the race to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as the 28-year-old looks set to leave Crystal Palace after firing the club to Europa Conference League glory in midweek. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Galatasaray are preparing an offer for West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri. (Football Insider)