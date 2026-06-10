Marcos Senesi joins Tottenham from Bournemouth as Roberto De Zerbi's second signing

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Marcos Senesi has joined Tottenham Hotspur from Bournemouth, the north London club has confirmed.

The Argentina defender is head coach Roberto De Zerbi's second summer signing following the arrival of Andy Robertson from Liverpool.

On the club website, Senesi said: "It's a very special feeling to be a Tottenham Hotspur player.

"From the first moment, the Club has shown why they want me and how much they want me to be a part of what they are building. It's exciting and something I can't wait to be involved in.

"Every time I step on the pitch, I will do my best to make the fans proud and to take the club back to the place it belongs. I want to win things with Tottenham and will do everything I can to make that happen."

Like Robertson, Senesi arrives on a free transfer, as his contract at Bournemouth expires on July 1.

Marcos Senesi played 128 times for Bournemouth. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Upon confirmation of Senesi's arrival, Tottenham head coach De Zerbi said: "Marcos' experience, quality on the ball, and competitive edge will strengthen us defensively, as well as giving us flexibility in formation.

"He's comfortable playing in a possession-based team, reads the game very well and has the personality to thrive in a demanding environment.

"I also love his mentality and desire to keep improving and I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing the big contribution he can make to the team."

The 29-year-old joined Bournemouth in 2022 and played over 100 games for the south coast club, helping them qualify for the Europa League with a sixth-place finish this year.

Prior to that, he spent three years at Feyenoord having joined the Dutch club from San Lorenzo in 2019. Senesi also has three caps for Argentina.

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Sources previously told ESPN that Spurs were keen to add strong characters to their squad following a dismal campaign which saw them narrowly avoid relegation from the Premier League.

In an open letter to supporters published the day after De Zerbi's side beat Everton 1-0 on the final day to confirm their survival, non-executive chairman Peter Charrington said: "We will invest across multiple transfer windows to rebuild, balance and strengthen, with this summer representing an important first step in that work."