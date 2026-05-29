Bernardo Silva a 'real option' for Barcelona amid Atlético, Benfica interest - source

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Bernardo Silva is a "real option" for Barcelona, sources have told ESPN, as the Spanish champions' remarkable start to the summer transfer window continues.

Silva, 31, is available as a free agent after announcing he will leave Manchester City after nine years at the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in June.

The Portugal international has drawn interest from a host of clubs, including Atlético Madrid, Benfica and teams in Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

He has yet to comment on his next move, but sources at Barça have confirmed his signing is "possible" and a "real option."

Barça have already completed a deal taking Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for an initial fee of €70 million ($81m), with the England winger set to be officially presented on Friday.

Bernardo Silva has attracted interest from several clubs. Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

ESPN have also revealed that, following the arrival of Gordon, the club have stepped up their interest in Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez.

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After Robert Lewandowski announced he will leave when his contract expires next month, Barça are scouring the market for a new striker, with sources saying the signing of Gordon is unrelated to the pursuit of a No.9.

Marcus Rashford's name also remains on the table. Barça have an option to make his loan from Manchester United permanent for €30m.

Club sources say they have not ruled out bringing the England forward back, despite signing Gordon, who plays the same position, but that they would like to re-negotiate the terms of the deal with United.