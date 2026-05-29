Neymar injury: Santos dismiss reports of lack of transparency over Brazil star's condition

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Santos have dismissed reports suggesting a lack of transparency from their medical staff regarding Neymar's physical condition and believe the player will be ready to play at the World Cup.

Neymar, 34, reported to Brazil's training camp on Wednesday and soon after had tests done that revealed a grade 2 muscle strain in his right calf that will see him sidelined for at least two weeks.

Neymar, who is doubtful for Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco on June 13, was injured in Santos' defeat to Coritiba on May 17, one day before Carlo Ancelotti announced Brazil's World Cup squad.

Santos had diagnosed Neymar with an edema causing swelling in his calf but were confident the player would be fit this week.

Neymar could miss Brazil's opening game at the World Cup. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP via Getty Images)

Santos said in a statement on Thursday that they had shared all the medical tests done on Neymar with Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) by May 18 and added: "The two-week period began on the 17th and ends this Sunday [31st], by which time the player should be fit to return to training.

"It should always be borne in mind that these estimates vary from person to person and depend on the team's needs and the importance of the matches. The Brazilian national team's physiotherapy team also includes professionals from Santos FC who have been working with Neymar Jr. for over 10 years and throughout this entire recovery process.

"The club's medical department is aligned with and in agreement with the treatment schedule set by the CBF's medical team. The professionals at Santos FC are familiar with the player's recovery capacity and are confident that Neymar will be ready to play in the World Cup."

Neymar will miss the warm-up friendlies against Panama in Brasília on Sunday and against Egypt in Cleveland on June 5.

The Santos captain will have a race against time to be fit for Brazil's World Cup opener against Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13.

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Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the national team since suffering an ACL tear in October 2023 while on international duty.

He was included in the final 26-man roster for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking his fourth World Cup appearance.

FIFA's rules allow a player from the World Cup squad to be replaced up to one day before a team's first game at the tournament.