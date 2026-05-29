Republic of Ireland midfielder McGrath: Players do not want to be caught in controversy amid Palestine protests

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Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath said players do not want to be caught in the controversy surrounding their fixture with Israel, but added it was a "unique scenario."

There were protests from fans at the Aviva Stadium between the Republic of Ireland and Qatar, with fans throwing tennis balls featuring the Palestine flag onto the pitch.

The protests come as a result of two fixtures against Israel, on September 27 in a neutral venue and again on October 4 in Dublin.

Nathan Collins' header saw the Republic of Ireland to a 1-0 win over World Cup-bound Qatar but the main talking point was the game twice being stopped in the first half due to the tennis balls being thrown onto the pitch.

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, McGrath, who won his first cap since October 2024, said: "It's obviously a unique scenario.

"The people [protesters], we have to listen to them, they have the right to do what they do, as long as it's done in a peaceful way, that's all that matters.

"I'm sure it's going to heat up over the next few months. Like I said, we don't want to be put into a position.

Balls were thrown onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium in protest of the Republic of Ireland's clash with Israel in September. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

"Hopefully the powers above us can work something out or use it for the greater good, I'm not sure what the process will be as it heats up.

"At the end of the day, we're footballers and we don't want to be caught in this, but sometimes we might have to."

McGrath returned from his holiday after receiving an unexpected call-up to his national team from boss Heimir Hallgrimsson.

The 29-year-old described his decision to return from holiday as a "no brainer."

"I was actually on holiday Sunday night when the gaffer rang me to come in Monday.

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"I'd only landed about an hour and just went out for dinner, and I had a nice call from the gaffer.

"Once I spoke to him -- we have a great relationship, he's brought me in loads of times before -- it was a no-brainer.

"You have 30 years when you retire to go on holiday. I'm just delighted to get the nod."

The Republic of Ireland now head to Montreal for their final match of the season, facing tournament co-hosts Canada on June 6.

Information from PA contributed to this report.