Ibrahima Konaté set to leave Liverpool for free - sources

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Ibrahima Konaté is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, sources have told ESPN.

The France international has been in negotiations with the club over a new deal since November 2023 and told reporters in April there was a "big chance" he would stay at Anfield. However, both parties were unable to agree on the final details and Konaté will depart when his contract expires on June 30.

Liverpool bolstered their defence last summer with the signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma, although the teenager suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on his debut in September. Rennes centre-back Jérémy Jacquet is also set to join the club in a £60m ($80m) deal this summer.

Ibrahima Konaté is set to leave Liverpool this summer Getty

Konaté joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £35m ($47) in the summer of 2021. He made 183 appearances for club, winning the FA Cup, two Carabao Cups and the Premier League title.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-1 win over Everton in April, Konaté said: "To be fair, there are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement. I think everyone wished for that for as long as possible but we are in a good way.

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"For sure there is a big chance I'm here next season. This is what I always wanted. I'm waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask [Liverpool sporting director] Richard [Hughes] what I said to him in September, November and he's going to say something to make everyone quiet."