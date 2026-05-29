John McGinn to be honoured with 25-foot mural in hometown ahead of Scotland return to World Cup

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A 25-foot mural in honour of Scotland World Cup star John McGinn is being painted in his hometown.

Street art dedicated to the Aston Villa midfielder is being painted on a building in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, on the side of a superfan's home.

It will take 10 days to complete, with the finish date expected next week.

A team of five painters has worked on the project and more than 60 brushes and 100 litres of paint have been used.

Organised by Barr's Irn-Bru, homeowners may nominate their exterior walls for a free football makeover ahead of the World Cup to demonstrate their dedication to Scotland's most beloved footballers.

John McGinn will have a 25-foot mural of himself painted in his hometown ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

McGinn is part of Scotland's squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America this June, having played 85 times for the national side, scoring 20 goals.

He has played for St Mirren and Hibernian as well as Aston Villa.

Lesley Reynolds, 59, and Paul Patterson, 63, offered their home for the project.

Ms Reynolds said: "John McGinn is a hero to many -- but no more so than here in Clydebank.

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"This is where it all started for him. He's gone from playing football in the local park to helping lead Scotland to the biggest stage there is.

"When I heard that there was the opportunity to make over our house as a mural for him, we didn't even think twice.

"Whatever happens on the pitch, it's certainly not going to be a tournament I'll forget in a hurry -- and judging by the reaction of my neighbours, neither will they. What a way to kick things off."

McGinn said: "The mural is absolutely top class. It's surreal to see myself on the side of someone's house, especially in my hometown.

Scott McTominay's incredible goal against Denmark has already got a mural in Glasgow. Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images

"I have fond memories growing up on these streets, so it really does mean a lot.

"It takes girders to paint something like this on your house. Let's see whose house the next mural goes on."

Kenny Nicholson, director of brand at Irn-Bru, said: "We wanted to make it easy for the most devoted fans to become part of the Art-an Army with their own mural.

"Whether they're in Lancaster or Lanark, Irvine or the Isle of Man, we've got a team of artists on stand-by to bring their home support to life in a legendary way.

"The players have shown such girders in getting us here -- and fans watching every kick of the ball have had nerves of steel too, so offering murals on us is our way of honouring that."