Cristiano Ronaldo could play at 2030 World Cup - Roberto Martinez

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Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has said "no one" should doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo could feature at the 2030 World Cup when he will be 45-years-old.

Ronaldo will make a record sixth World Cup appearance when he leads Portugal in this summer's tournament in north America. Portugal are co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Morocco.

Asked if Ronaldo, who has not given an indication as to when he will retire from football, could play at the 2030 World Cup, Martinez told Cadena Ser radio: "No one should doubt that. He's earned it."

Ronaldo made his debut with Portugal in 2003 and is the all-time leader in appearances (226) and goals (143) for a men's national team. He is also the only man to have scored in five World Cups.

"We would love to be able to pass on Cristiano Ronaldo's model to all young footballers in Portugal because he is a role model," Martinez said.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play in his sixth World Cup this year. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Ronaldo, 41, goes into this summer's tournament full of confidence after scoring 28 goals to help Al Nassr win the Saudi Pro League title.

It's his first league title since arriving in Saudi Arabia in 2022. Ronaldo's different mentality compared to other stars is what most impresses Martinez.

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"We, the [national team] coaching staff, have come to a conclusion: Cristiano Ronaldo does not play to win a specific collective or individual title," Martinez said.

"Cristiano is not defined by what he eats, but by the hunger he possesses. Whatever Cristiano wins, the very next day he has the same hunger to improve.

"I have worked with many players that have won a Champions League or a Ballon d'Or and the next day they lose their appetite. What we have with Ronaldo is an example of a different mentality.

"I believe that having that goal is what allows for longevity. Of course, there is a genetic aspect, the work he puts in -- he uses everything that can help his body --- and his mentality."

Portugal begin their World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17 before taking on Uzbekistan on June 23. Their last Group K game is against Colombia on June 27.