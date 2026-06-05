Andy Robertson joins Tottenham on free transfer after leaving Liverpool

Olley: Tottenham have to go 'all-in' to back De Zerbi in transfer window (2:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham have completed the signing of Andy Robertson on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool, the north London club has confirmed.

The Scotland captain joins Spurs as manager Roberto De Zerbi looks to revamp a squad that did not confirm its Premier League status for next season until the final day.

Robertson was close to a move to Spurs in January, but Liverpool were unable to bring back Kostas Tsimikas from his loan at Roma and pulled the plug on the switch.

"I'm in America just now preparing for the World Cup, but I just wanted to send you a quick message to say I cannot wait to play for you guys," Robertson said in a short video message from Scotland's World Cup camp.

"I cannot wait to meet you guys, I cannot wait to play in the stadium for the first time in front of you and I'm already looking forward to next season."

There was also late, but ultimately unsuccessful interest in recent days from Serie A side Juventus, sources told ESPN.

Andy Robertson spent nine years at Anfield after joining from Hull City. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

"Andy is someone I've admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team," De Zerbi said in a statement.

"I'm excited because he's a Scottish player first of all and I love Scottish players. [Because] I worked with [Scot] Billy Gilmour at Brighton and I love their mentality and passion in football

"He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch.

"I can't wait to start working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on everyone around him."

Robertson made 378 appearances across nine years at Liverpool, providing 69 assists and winning two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, two League Cups and one Club World Cup.

- PL players out of contract: Who could leave your team on a free this summer?

- World Cup 2026: Which players from your Premier League team are going?

- Spurs hierarchy pledge to completely reset club and "recapture" its spirit

He is also set to captain his nation in its first appearance at a World Cup since 1998 this summer.

Sources told ESPN that Spurs view the 32-year-old as a potential part of their leadership group, with an emphasis on adding strong characters to their squad.

"First and foremost, he is an outstanding left-back -- one of the best of all time in the Premier League, and someone who will improve our squad," Spurs' sporting director Johan Lange, said.

"In addition, his quality, character and leadership have been evident throughout a career in which he has regularly competed for -- and won -- major honours.

"We are excited for Andy's new chapter with us and look forward to having him here after the World Cup."

Spurs required a win on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign at home to Everton to avoid relegation from the Premier League, but back-to-back 17th-placed finishes have sparked the club and their majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family, into action.

The energic full-back will provide competition at left-back to Destiny Udogie, who has been the undisputed first-choice on the left side of defence for each of the last three seasons, even if he has been hampered by multiple fitness problems.

Robertson, 32, started out with Queen's Park in Scotland before three years at Hull caught the attention of Liverpool.

Information from ESPN's James Olley and PA contributed to this report.