Real Madrid break annual revenue record, most valuable football team for fifth straight year

'One of them has to go!' - Nicol on Mbappé & Vinícius Jr. at Real Madrid (2:30)

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Real Madrid once again sit on top of Forbes' most valuable football teams in the world after posting a record yearly sporting revenue.

Los Blancos' $1.27 billion earned in the 2024-25 season beats the $1.23 billion that NFL franchise the Dallas Cowboys brought in in 2024.

That makes it a new record annual revenue for a sports team measured by Forbes, without adjusting for inflation.

Real Madrid have now been the world's most valuable football team for the last five years, and 10 of the last 13, according to Forbes.

Real Madrid remain the most valuable football club in world football, according to Forbes. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

It is positive news around the Spanish giants, after two seasons in which they have failed to deliver on the pitch by their standards, with no trophies lifted at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Off the pitch though, they are once again the standard-bearers in world football, and now world sport, with a total valuation of $9.5 billion, $2 billion clear of bitter rivals and LaLiga champions Barcelona.

The Catalan side, second on Forbes' list, are not doing so badly themselves, having been the only other football team to post over $1 billion in revenue in a year, outside of player trading.

LaLiga may have Real Madrid and Barcelona as No. 1 and No. 2 but in terms of sheer numbers among the top 30 teams, 11 of them stem from the Premier League.

That could explain the recent dominance in UEFA competitions, with English teams winning the last two editions of the Europa League and Conference League, and Arsenal could make it a clean sweep in the Champions League on Saturday.

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Ahead of the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, there is a big boost for American teams, with seven MLS side among the top 30, second to only the Premier League.

Serie A has four teams, while the Bundesliga and LaLiga have just three among the 30 richest clubs, with France's Ligue 1 represented by Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal by Benfica.

Forbes rich list - most valuable football teams 2026

1. Real Madrid -- $9.5 billion

2. Barcelona -- $7.5 billion

3. Manchester United -- $7.2 billion

4. Liverpool -- $6.2 billion

5. Paris Saint-Germain -- $5.8 billion

6. Bayern Munich -- $5.7 billion

7. Manchester City -- $5.5 billion

8. Arsenal -- $5.4 billion

9. Chelsea -- $4.2 billion

10. Tottenham Hotspur -- $3 billion

11. Atlético Madrid -- $2.95 billion

12. Juventus -- $2.4 billion

13. Borussia Dortmund -- $2.2 billion

14. AC Milan -- $1.85 billion

15. Inter Milan -- $1.8 billion

16. Aston Villa -- $1.4 billion

17. Inter Miami -- $1.35 billion

18. LAFC -- $1.32 billion

19. Newcastle United -- $1.25 billion

20. LA Galaxy -- $1.08 billion

21. New York City -- $1.02 billion

22. Atlanta United -- $1 billion

23. Benfica -- $960 million

24. AS Roma -- $940 million

25. Everton -- $930 million

26. Fulham -- $920 million

27. Brighton -- $910 million

28. VfB Stuttgart -- $880 million

29. Seattle Sounders -- $860 million

30. Austin FC -- $855 million