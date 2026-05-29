Real Madrid break annual revenue record, most valuable football team for fifth straight year

Real Madrid once again sit on top of Forbes' most valuable football teams in the world after posting a record yearly sporting revenue.
Los Blancos' $1.27 billion earned in the 2024-25 season beats the $1.23 billion that NFL franchise the Dallas Cowboys brought in in 2024.
That makes it a new record annual revenue for a sports team measured by Forbes, without adjusting for inflation.
Real Madrid have now been the world's most valuable football team for the last five years, and 10 of the last 13, according to Forbes.
It is positive news around the Spanish giants, after two seasons in which they have failed to deliver on the pitch by their standards, with no trophies lifted at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Off the pitch though, they are once again the standard-bearers in world football, and now world sport, with a total valuation of $9.5 billion, $2 billion clear of bitter rivals and LaLiga champions Barcelona.
The Catalan side, second on Forbes' list, are not doing so badly themselves, having been the only other football team to post over $1 billion in revenue in a year, outside of player trading.
LaLiga may have Real Madrid and Barcelona as No. 1 and No. 2 but in terms of sheer numbers among the top 30 teams, 11 of them stem from the Premier League.
That could explain the recent dominance in UEFA competitions, with English teams winning the last two editions of the Europa League and Conference League, and Arsenal could make it a clean sweep in the Champions League on Saturday.
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Ahead of the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, there is a big boost for American teams, with seven MLS side among the top 30, second to only the Premier League.
Serie A has four teams, while the Bundesliga and LaLiga have just three among the 30 richest clubs, with France's Ligue 1 represented by Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal by Benfica.
Forbes rich list - most valuable football teams 2026
1. Real Madrid -- $9.5 billion
2. Barcelona -- $7.5 billion
3. Manchester United -- $7.2 billion
4. Liverpool -- $6.2 billion
5. Paris Saint-Germain -- $5.8 billion
6. Bayern Munich -- $5.7 billion
7. Manchester City -- $5.5 billion
8. Arsenal -- $5.4 billion
9. Chelsea -- $4.2 billion
10. Tottenham Hotspur -- $3 billion
11. Atlético Madrid -- $2.95 billion
12. Juventus -- $2.4 billion
13. Borussia Dortmund -- $2.2 billion
14. AC Milan -- $1.85 billion
15. Inter Milan -- $1.8 billion
16. Aston Villa -- $1.4 billion
17. Inter Miami -- $1.35 billion
18. LAFC -- $1.32 billion
19. Newcastle United -- $1.25 billion
20. LA Galaxy -- $1.08 billion
21. New York City -- $1.02 billion
22. Atlanta United -- $1 billion
23. Benfica -- $960 million
24. AS Roma -- $940 million
25. Everton -- $930 million
26. Fulham -- $920 million
27. Brighton -- $910 million
28. VfB Stuttgart -- $880 million
29. Seattle Sounders -- $860 million
30. Austin FC -- $855 million