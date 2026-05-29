Heysel memorial unveiled as Liverpool, Juventus mark anniversary of disaster

A new memorial was unveiled at Anfield on Friday to mark the Heysel disaster. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has stressed the importance of remembering the victims of the Heysel disaster as the club unveiled a new memorial to the 39 victims on the 41st anniversary of the tragedy.

Representatives of Serie A club Juventus were present to see the new 'Forever Bound' sculpture, which features two scarves knotted together and includes the names of all those who died at the 1985 European Cup final between the two clubs in Belgium, when a wall collapsed inside the stadium after rival fans clashed.

"It is with a deep sense of respect that we stand together to reflect, remember and reaffirm our commitment to those we sadly lost that day," Hogan said.

"We know that remembrance matters and it is important for us as a club, our staff, our fans and the wider football community that we ensure Heysel is not forgotten.

"There is a tremendous amount of respect for Juventus football club, as an institution and a club, and there is a very strong relationship between the two clubs.

"We are grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing us to today's unveiling.

Ian Rush (second left) played for Liverpool and Juventus. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"It's a beautiful memorial which provides our fans and fans of other clubs with a place to come and show their respect and remember those lives that were lost, and to ensure that something like that never happens again.

"Let's continue to work forward, forever bound, in a mutual respect and a shared grief."

Former Liverpool striker Ian Rush, who featured in that final and went on to play a season for Juventus, echoed Hogan's sentiments.

"It's important that both clubs are together. It's been 41 years since it happened and sometimes it feels like yesterday," Rush said.

"It is more for the younger generation, they need to know what happened and that is what brings the two clubs together."

Wreaths were laid by Hogan and Rush, and for Juventus by chief business officer Peter Silverstone and former player Sergio Brio, along with a number of Liverpool civic dignitaries before a moment of silence was observed.