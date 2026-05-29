Matheus Cunha on Brazil World Cup call-up: 'It was fate'

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Matheus Cunha believes he was destined to make Brazil's World Cup squad after going through a difficult stretch in his career before helping Manchester United qualify for next season's Champions League.

Cunha was included in Carlo Ancelotti's 26-man roster and reported to national team duty on Wednesday, the day of his 27th birthday.

"In football, just as in life, it's part of the process to go through difficult times and overcome them," Cunha said in Friday's news conference.

"After everything I've been through, to have my name on the list, to arrive [to international duty] on my birthday -- well, we'll see, won't we? I think it's fate. I'm really happy to be part of all this."

Matheus Cunha was called up for Brazil's World Cup squad Getty

Cunha did not make the cut for the 2022 World Cup while he was at Atlético Madrid.

Despite a slow start to life at Old Trafford, where he arrived last summer in a £62.5 million ($84m) deal from Wolves, Cunha enjoyed an outstanding second half of the campaign.

The striker scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 33 league games for United, who finished third in the Premier League.

"It's hard to make it in football," Cunha said. "No matter where I've been, the challenges are ever-present.

"Overcoming them is the greatest secret I have. That's when it all becomes worthwhile. I'm proud of how far I've come; I know it wasn't easy, but it's deeply fulfilling.

"I'm really happy with everything that's been happening for me, at a club I've always wanted to play for. It's my first year back in the Champions League, back in the competitions the club should be competing in every year, and now I've made it into the Brazil national team. I hope it's as successful as it was there and that I can give my best in the roles I'm most used to playing.

"My dream is to be 100% involved in the run-up to the World Cup; whatever [Ancelotti] needs from me, I'll try to do my very best."

Cunha, who has one goal in 21 appearances for Brazil, is keen to impress Ancelotti and his coaching staff. "It's a pleasure to work with the best people whose experience can be passed on to you, helping with something so huge," Cunha said.

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"These people, with so much experience and such a wealth of knowledge in football, are essential at times like this. They're here with us so that we can achieve our goals together."

Ancelotti, who took charge of the national team after leaving Real Madrid last summer, has set his sights on guiding Brazil to their sixth World Cup title.

Brazil have not lifted the World Cup since 2002 and Cunha is already visualising lifting the trophy this summer.

A gold medal winner with Brazil at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Cunha said: "To have an Olympic gold medal and a World Cup trophy... There's not much more I could ask of God, really.

"I think hard work pays off; focus and positive thoughts are what allow you to build your castle."