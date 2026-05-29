'Matured' Gio Reyna tired of discussing World Cup controversy

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FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - United States men's national team midfielder Gio Reyna said that he's matured since the last World Cup, and feels the experience that the squad has from the 2022 World Cup will help with the "little details."

Reyna's previous World Cup experience saw him nearly sent home from Qatar in 2022 by then-coach Gregg Berhalter over a perceived lack of effort in training. That episode spilled into the open when Berhalter spoke after the World Cup and resulted in a public feud between the Berhalter and Reyna families.

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"Obviously, a lot has changed; married now, have a dog," he said during a roundtable with reporters on Friday. "I just like to say, I matured and grown up in many aspects of my life. It's hard to pinpoint one.

"And then as a player, I think I just understand the game a bit more where maybe when I was a bit young, I was just out there playing, doing what I felt. Now there's obviously still that component to it, but there's so much more that goes into the game tactically and what coaches and what teams need."

While the conflict that erupted in the aftermath of the tournament is never far from the public's mind, Reyna said he's weary of the incident being brought up.

"It's obviously a little bit tiring at this point at the end," he said. "It doesn't really affect me anymore. I'm just, to me, it more confuses me when I get asked the question still. It's obviously four years removed and I think everyone is so far removed from that.