Jurriën Timber gives Arsenal Champions League final fitness boost

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BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Arsenal have been handed a massive boost after Mikel Arteta confirmed Jurriën Timber is fit to start the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain -- as he vowed the Gunners are aiming to "take the trophy" from the defending champions.

The 24-year-old has been sidelined since March 14 with a groin problem but returned to full training and is now in contention to make a dramatic return at Puskas Arena.

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Noni Madueke is also available after suffering cramp in Arsenal's final Premier League game at Crystal Palace last weekend, after which the Gunners lifted the trophy to end a 22-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

They now have a chance to win the Champions League for the first time in their history, having been beaten by holders PSG at the semifinal stage last season. Arsenal's only previous appearance in the final came 20 years ago, when Arsene Wenger's side were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in Paris.

"It is the opportunity to own the moment," Arteta said at a news conference Friday. "It is the second time we are here and we have an opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of this football club.

"In order to do that we have to play tomorrow with such a clarity, a lot of courage and a relentless desire to win. If we have those three aspects, I'm sure we are going to be close to winning."

Jurriën Timber has given Arsenal a major fitness boost ahead of the Champions League final. Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Asked if the pressure was off after winning the title, Arteta said: "No. The ambition is bigger. We have one and we want the second one. That's all we have been talking about. It has to be a platform to reach bigger destinations and to aim for more.

"The team is capable because it has shown it in the last two or three seasons, what we have done this season in the competition and I want the players to be so confident that we are going to do it.

"They want more. Going through those kind of moments gives you a different kind of desire because you lift it, you know exactly how it feels and you want to reproduce that feeling as many times as possible and tomorrow we have the opportunity to do it.

"They are defending the trophy. They are the last ones who earned the right to lift that trophy and they are actually the champions. We are here to take that away from them."