Manchester City vs Brighton in women's FA Cup final: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

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Manchester City will look to make it a domestic double on Sunday when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

City have had a stunning campaign under coach Andrée Jeglertz, who guided them to the Women's Super League title in his first season in charge of the club. They were also given a further boost this week, as top-scorer and star player Khadija Shaw committed her long-term future to the club.

It was Shaw's heroics that brought City to this final. They were 2-0 down in the semifinal against Chelsea, but Mary Fowler scored in the 86 minute, and then Shaw scored in second-half stoppage time to send the game into extra time, where she scored the winner.

It will be monumental day in Brighton's history, as they play their first-ever women's FA Cup final.

Brighton had their share of drama in their semifinal, too, as they came back from 2-0 down too, to beat Liverpool 3-2. Brighton avoided extra time when Dutch midfielder Nadine Noordam scored the winner in the 95th minute to send them through to the final.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's final.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on Channel 4, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, and HBO Max in the UK, ESPN+ in the U.S., SonyLIV in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Kick-off time: Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET; 5.30 p.m. IST; and 12 a.m. AEST, Monday).

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Referee: Melissa Burgin

Team News:

Manchester City

Iman Beney, D: OUT

Laura Wienroither, D: OUT

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are likely to have a full squad of players fit and available for selection.

Two clubs chasing history

Jess Hornby/Getty Images

For Brighton & Hove Albion, it is a day that owner Tony Bloom has called the biggest in the history of their women's team. Brighton have been far away from the best teams in English women's football for the last few seasons, trailing behind Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United. This season they finished seventh in the WSL, however they produced some big results at the end of the season, with draws against Arsenal and United, following a superb win against City.

Madison Haley and Kiko Seike have been serious bright spots for Brighton in the wide areas, and City will have to deal with them.

For City and Jeglertz, the mission is simple -- to crown what has been a successful season with yet more silverware. Having dethroned Chelsea after their serial recent dominance of the WSL, City now want sustained success.