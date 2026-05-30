Who has won men's World Cup? All-time winners list and stats

There's no stage like the FIFA World Cup. It's the biggest platform in the world's most popular sport. With much of the globe watching, little-known players can become stars, and stars can become soccer royalty.
Thirteen nations competed in the inaugural World Cup in 1930: Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, France, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, United States, Uruguay and Yugoslavia. All matches took place in the Uruguayan capital city of Montevideo.
The 2026 edition of the World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico and feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.
With nearly a century of FIFA World Cup matches in the books, here's a look at some notable facts, stats and records in the history of the men's tournament:
Who won the first World Cup?
Uruguay won the inaugural World Cup in 1930.
What was the first nation to win multiple World Cups?
Italy became the first team to win consecutive World Cups when the Italians were victorious in 1934 and 1938. Italy coach Vittorio Pozzo remains the only man to lead a team to two World Cup titles.
Which nation has won the most World Cups?
Brazil, with five (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002)
Nation that has competed in the most consecutive World Cups
Brazil is the only team that has qualified for and participated in all 23 tournaments (including 2026).
Nation that has scored the most goals in World Cup history
Brazil, 237 goals
Player with the most career knockout stage goals
Three players tied with eight: Leonidas (Brazil), Kylian Mbappé (France) and Ronaldo (Brazil)
Oldest goal scorer in World Cup history
Roger Milla (Cameroon), 42 years and 39 days old
Youngest goal scorer in World Cup history
Pelé (Brazil), 17 years and 239 days old
Goalkeeper with the most career clean sheets (shutouts)
Two players tied with 10: Fabien Barthez (France) and Peter Shilton (England)
Player with the most career World Cup wins
Miroslav Klose (Germany), 17 wins (17-4-3 - W-L-D)
All-time winners
2022: Argentina
2018: France
2014: Germany
2010: Spain
2006: Italy
2002: Brazil
1998: France
1994: Brazil
1990: West Germany
1986: Argentina
1982: Italy
1978: Argentina
1974: West Germany
1970: Brazil
1966: England
1962: Brazil
1958: Brazil
1954: West Germany
1950: Uruguay
1946: No tournament due to World War II
1942: No tournament due to World War II
1938: Italy
1934: Italy
1930: Uruguay
All-time host nations
2026: United States, Canada and Mexico
2022: Qatar
2018: Russia
2014: Brazil
2010: South Africa
2006: Germany
2002: South Korea and Japan
1998: France
1994: United States
1990: Italy
1986: Mexico
1982: Spain
1978: Argentina
1974: West Germany
1970: Mexico
1966: England
1962: Chile
1958: Sweden
1954: Switzerland
1950: Brazil
1946: No tournament due to World War II
1942: No tournament due to World War II
1938: France
1934: Italy
1930: Uruguay
Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.