          Who has won men's World Cup? All-time winners list and stats

          Lionel Messi and Argentina won the 2022 World Cup. AP Photo/Gustavo Garello, file
          • Keith Jenkins
          May 30, 2026, 11:04 AM

          There's no stage like the FIFA World Cup. It's the biggest platform in the world's most popular sport. With much of the globe watching, little-known players can become stars, and stars can become soccer royalty.

          Thirteen nations competed in the inaugural World Cup in 1930: Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, France, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, United States, Uruguay and Yugoslavia. All matches took place in the Uruguayan capital city of Montevideo.

          The 2026 edition of the World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico and feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

          With nearly a century of FIFA World Cup matches in the books, here's a look at some notable facts, stats and records in the history of the men's tournament:

          Who won the first World Cup?

          Uruguay won the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

          What was the first nation to win multiple World Cups?

          Italy became the first team to win consecutive World Cups when the Italians were victorious in 1934 and 1938. Italy coach Vittorio Pozzo remains the only man to lead a team to two World Cup titles.

          Which nation has won the most World Cups?

          Brazil, with five (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002)

          Nation that has competed in the most consecutive World Cups

          Brazil is the only team that has qualified for and participated in all 23 tournaments (including 2026).

          Nation that has scored the most goals in World Cup history

          Brazil, 237 goals

          Player with the most career knockout stage goals

          Three players tied with eight: Leonidas (Brazil), Kylian Mbappé (France) and Ronaldo (Brazil)

          Oldest goal scorer in World Cup history

          Roger Milla (Cameroon), 42 years and 39 days old

          Youngest goal scorer in World Cup history

          Pelé (Brazil), 17 years and 239 days old

          Goalkeeper with the most career clean sheets (shutouts)

          Two players tied with 10: Fabien Barthez (France) and Peter Shilton (England)

          Player with the most career World Cup wins

          Miroslav Klose (Germany), 17 wins (17-4-3 - W-L-D)

          All-time winners

          • 2022: Argentina

          • 2018: France

          • 2014: Germany

          • 2010: Spain

          • 2006: Italy

          • 2002: Brazil

          • 1998: France

          • 1994: Brazil

          • 1990: West Germany

          • 1986: Argentina

          • 1982: Italy

          • 1978: Argentina

          • 1974: West Germany

          • 1970: Brazil

          • 1966: England

          • 1962: Brazil

          • 1958: Brazil

          • 1954: West Germany

          • 1950: Uruguay

          • 1946: No tournament due to World War II

          • 1942: No tournament due to World War II

          • 1938: Italy

          • 1934: Italy

          • 1930: Uruguay

          All-time host nations

          • 2026: United States, Canada and Mexico

          • 2022: Qatar

          • 2018: Russia

          • 2014: Brazil

          • 2010: South Africa

          • 2006: Germany

          • 2002: South Korea and Japan

          • 1998: France

          • 1994: United States

          • 1990: Italy

          • 1986: Mexico

          • 1982: Spain

          • 1978: Argentina

          • 1974: West Germany

          • 1970: Mexico

          • 1966: England

          • 1962: Chile

          • 1958: Sweden

          • 1954: Switzerland

          • 1950: Brazil

          • 1946: No tournament due to World War II

          • 1942: No tournament due to World War II

          • 1938: France

          • 1934: Italy

          • 1930: Uruguay

          Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.