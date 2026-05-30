Who has won men's World Cup? All-time winners list and stats

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There's no stage like the FIFA World Cup. It's the biggest platform in the world's most popular sport. With much of the globe watching, little-known players can become stars, and stars can become soccer royalty.

Thirteen nations competed in the inaugural World Cup in 1930: Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, France, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, United States, Uruguay and Yugoslavia. All matches took place in the Uruguayan capital city of Montevideo.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico and feature 48 teams, an expansion from the previous 32-team format.

With nearly a century of FIFA World Cup matches in the books, here's a look at some notable facts, stats and records in the history of the men's tournament:

Who won the first World Cup?

Uruguay won the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

What was the first nation to win multiple World Cups?

Italy became the first team to win consecutive World Cups when the Italians were victorious in 1934 and 1938. Italy coach Vittorio Pozzo remains the only man to lead a team to two World Cup titles.

Which nation has won the most World Cups?

Brazil, with five (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002)

Nation that has competed in the most consecutive World Cups

Brazil is the only team that has qualified for and participated in all 23 tournaments (including 2026).

Nation that has scored the most goals in World Cup history

Brazil, 237 goals

Player with the most career knockout stage goals

Three players tied with eight: Leonidas (Brazil), Kylian Mbappé (France) and Ronaldo (Brazil)

Oldest goal scorer in World Cup history

Roger Milla (Cameroon), 42 years and 39 days old

Youngest goal scorer in World Cup history

Pelé (Brazil), 17 years and 239 days old

Goalkeeper with the most career clean sheets (shutouts)

Two players tied with 10: Fabien Barthez (France) and Peter Shilton (England)

Player with the most career World Cup wins

Miroslav Klose (Germany), 17 wins (17-4-3 - W-L-D)

All-time winners

2022: Argentina

2018: France

2014: Germany

2010: Spain

2006: Italy

2002: Brazil

1998: France

1994: Brazil

1990: West Germany

1986: Argentina

1982: Italy

1978: Argentina

1974: West Germany

1970: Brazil

1966: England

1962: Brazil

1958: Brazil

1954: West Germany

1950: Uruguay

1946: No tournament due to World War II

1942: No tournament due to World War II

1938: Italy

1934: Italy

1930: Uruguay

All-time host nations

2026: United States, Canada and Mexico

2022: Qatar

2018: Russia

2014: Brazil

2010: South Africa

2006: Germany

2002: South Korea and Japan

1998: France

1994: United States

1990: Italy

1986: Mexico

1982: Spain

1978: Argentina

1974: West Germany

1970: Mexico

1966: England

1962: Chile

1958: Sweden

1954: Switzerland

1950: Brazil

1946: No tournament due to World War II

1942: No tournament due to World War II

1938: France

1934: Italy

1930: Uruguay

Check out the ESPN FIFA World Cup hub page for the latest news, scores, stats, schedule, standings and more.