Anthony Gordon impresses with Spanish as he fulfills Barcelona dream

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Anthony Gordon was ready for the moment when his childhood dream became a reality as he was presented as a Barcelona player on Friday.

The England forward joined from Newcastle United in a transfer sources told ESPN is worth an initial €70 million ($81.7m), potentially rising to over €80 million ($93.3m) with add-ons.

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And Gordon made an instant and favourable impression on his new employers and their fanbase by answering some of his questions in Spanish.

"I wanted to speak Spanish because as a kid I believed I would play for Barça, believe it or not," he said.

"I have a [Spanish] physio in Newcastle and we spoke every day and I told him one day I'll play for Barça, so I want to learn Spanish. So that's how I speak some."

Bayern Munich were among a series of other suitors who had courted Gordon, but it was Barcelona, against whom he played three times in the Champions League last season, who sealed the deal.

Anthony Gordon made a good first impression as he was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Friday. Adria Puig/Anadolu via Getty Images

"I always wanted Barca. Barca, like I said then, it's the biggest club on the planet. It's the stuff I dreamed of as a child. It really is a dream come true."

Gordon, who had four years remaining on a new long-term deal he signed with Newcastle in 2024, will now turn his attention to England's World Cup finals campaign before embarking upon the latest exciting phase of his career.

Newcastle invested heavily in Gordon as head coach Eddie Howe attempted to bring new dynamism to his frontline, and his combination with Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool in a controversial £130m switch last summer, was a key factor in their rise to prominence.

He played one of the leading roles as the Magpies ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy in last season's Carabao Cup final and booked a second Champions League campaign in three seasons.

play 0:20 Gordon 'more excited' about Barca move after talking to Hansi Flick

His 10 goals in Europe this season brought his talent to a wider audience even though five of them came from the penalty spot, and now he will get the chance to show what he can do in LaLiga and beyond.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told the Premier League club's website: "While we're disappointed to lose Anthony from our squad, we understand that this is a big opportunity for him.

"He leaves with our best wishes, and I am confident that he will go on to be a success, both with Barcelona and the national team at this year's World Cup."

Quite where Gordon's arrival leaves on-loan Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford remains to be seen with a permanent transfer clause in the deal which took him to the Camp Nou due to expire next month.

ESPN's Sam Marsden and PA contributed to this report.