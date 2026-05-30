Veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi signs with boyhood club River Plate

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Argentina's World Cup-winning defender Nicolás Otamendi signed with River Plate as a free agent after his exit from Benfica, the club announced on Friday.

The 38-year-old veteran will join the Argentine giants on a deal running through 2027 after the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup, which will be the fourth for the former Manchester City player.

Otamendi arrives at the club he supported growing up after a six-year tenure at Benfica, where he served as club captain and secured three titles for the Lisbon side.

"Arriving at the club I support is a dream come true. I waited a long time for this opportunity," Otamendi said in a video posted by River.

The move marks Otamendi's return to Argentine domestic football after a 16-year career abroad. Since leaving Vélez Sarsfield in 2010, the center-back has enjoyed stints at Porto, Valencia, Manchester City, Atlético-MG, and Benfica. He won 21 titles during his time in Europe, including nine with City between 2015 and 2020.

Otamendi will be joining four of his Qatar 2022 World Cup-winning teammates at River. Goalkeeper Franco Armani and defenders Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña, and Germán Pezzella are currently on the roster coached by Eduardo Coudet.

River is looking to bounce back domestically after suffering a defeat against Belgrano in the Torneo Apertura final last Sunday.

Before donning the River Plate colors, Otamendi's immediate focus remains on international duty, and he will travel to the United States next week with Argentina.

Otamendi is expected to anchor Lionel Scaloni's defense alongside Tottenham's Cristian Romero.

Argentina kicks off their World Cup campaign on June 16 against Algeria in Kansas City, competing in Group J alongside Austria and Jordan.