Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool's Jones an Inter Milan target

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Liverpool's Curtis Jones could be another player leaving Anfield this summer with Inter Milan trying to sign him, while Manchester United have received a boost in their interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leão. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Curtis Jones could be the latest exit from Liverpool this summer. Jack Thomas/Getty Images

- Inter Milan are working on a deal to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool this summer, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Serie A side are in negotiations with last season's Premier League champions over the proposed signing of the 25-year-old, who is their top midfield transfer candidate. Jones is reported to be open to the idea of joining Inter, having fallen down the pecking order at Anfield under coach Arne Slot. However, a club-to-club agreement isn't thought to be imminent, as Inter's opening offer of €20 million is regarded as insufficient by Liverpool. Liverpool have already bid farewell to Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson this summer, while sources have told ESPN that Ibrahima Konaté is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer.

- AC Milan winger Rafael Leão is on Manchester United's summer shortlist, according to Football Insider. Milan are ready to let him leave for a deal this summer for a lower fee than the £43 million which had previously been mooted, after the club missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification. The Portugal international, who is set to appear at this summer's FIFA World Cup, has scored nine goals in 29 Serie A games this term.

- The return of Nico Paz to Real Madrid will be made official after the club's presidential elections, Diario AS reports. According to the newspaper, Madrid have until June 30 to exercise their option to bring the player back from Como, but a decision has already been made.

- Bernardo Silva's preference is to join Barcelona this summer following his exit from Manchester City, The Times reports. The 31-year-old midfielder is also the subject of interest from Atlético Madrid and Benfica, where he began his career. But as things stand, his priority this summer remains Barça -- who can offer him an £80,000 per week salary. Sources told ESPN this week that Silva remains a "real option" for the Catalan giants, who have already signed another Premier League star this summer in winger Anthony Gordon.

- Atlético Madrid are weighing up an ambitious move for Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, according to the Daily Mail. the Netherlands international only moved to City last summer from AC Milan, but has thus far failed to establish himself in the Premier League despite making a strong start. As such, Atlético are said to be keen on making a move, especially if Bernardo Silva rejects their contract offer in favour of Barcelona.

ESPN SOURCES

- Chelsea are expected to demand a fee in the region of £120 million ($161m) if Enzo Fernández tries to force his way out of the club this summer, sources have told ESPN. The 25-year-old is believed to be considering his options after the Blues missed out on qualifying for Europe next season following a 10th-place finish in the Premier League. Read

play 0:46 Does Anthony Gordon start on Barcelona's left winger over Raphinha?

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol. The versatile Croatia defender is entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad. (COPE)

- Villarreal have submitted a bid for 21-year-old Wales international Jordan James. The Rennes midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Championship club Leicester City, is also attracting interest from the Premier League. (Sky Sports)

- Newcastle United Kieran Trippier has agreed terms on a two-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Ben Jacobs)

- Aston Villa are in talks with Netherlands midfielder Lamare Bogarde over a new contract to keep him at the club. (Football Insider)

- River Plate have sealed a deal to sign former Manchester City defender Nicolás Otamendi, who has put pen to paper on his contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Real Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi has agreed personal terms with Fenerbahce, with the transfer now nearing completion. (Nicolo Schira)

- Defender Nicolas Cozza is now a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his Wolfsburg contract. He is wanted by several clubs in France. (Footmercato)

- Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Mattéo Bahoya is attracting interest from the Premier League and Saudi Pro League (Sky Sports)

- Andoni Iraola is in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over their vacant head coach position after leaving Bournemouth. (The Times)

- Former Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmöller is among the candidates to replace Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace. (Sky Sports)