Reports: Raheem Sterling arrested for suspected drug driving amid 'career strain'

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Former Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal forward Raheem Sterling was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of driving "whilst unfit through drugs," sources told the Press Association.

He was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary while driving a Lamborghini on the southbound carriageway of the M3 motorway.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "Just before 9am on Thursday [May 28], we received reports that a Lamborghini was in collision with barriers on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange.

Raheem Sterling has struggled to settle at a team since a falling out with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea. Pieter van der Woude/BSR Agency/Getty Images

"No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

"The driver, a 31-year-old man from Berkshire, has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, driving dangerously, possession of a class C drug and failing to provide a specimen.

"He has been bailed while our inquiries continue."

The Press Association subsequently approached Sterling's representatives for comment. A source confirmed the arrest.

Sterling has been made to "feel worthless" and "forgotten about," sources close to the former England international said.

The source added the ex-Man City and Chelsea winger, who ended this season playing for Feyenoord in the Netherlands, had been suffering from "immeasurable" psychological strain following an "extremely tough couple of years."

They added: "[This] brings into the spotlight modern treatment of players who are no longer 'fit for purpose' -- disposable.

"How a prolific English international who has steered the England squad to significant heights over the last decade has been made to feel worthless -- forgotten about.

"The psychological strain that has put on him is immeasurable. Isolated. The second he touches a ball, being told he's a flop and he's finished. Mocked. Heckled.

"He moved to the Netherlands to escape and rediscover his love for the game but the negativity followed. It's been an extremely tough couple of years for him and this incident encompasses that."

The source said they also wanted to emphasise Sterling had been arrested "under suspicion," adding there is no "proof of anything in his system."

Sterling, of Berkshire, has been bailed while inquiries continue.

Sterling scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, helping Gareth Southgate's side reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020.

He came through the academy at QPR before joining Liverpool, where he made his senior debut.

Sterling moved to Manchester City in 2015 and went on to win four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the FA Cup in 2019.

He left for Chelsea in 2022 but after falling out of favour under Enzo Maresca he spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Arsenal.

After leaving Stamford Bridge, Sterling joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February and played eight times in the Eredivisie.